Paul Mitchell’s only son Angus found dead aged 53

Angus Mitchell, 53, the only son of the legendary hairstylist and co-founder of John Paul Mitchell Systems (JPMS), Paul Mitchell, has tragically passed away.

He was found in the pool of his Honolulu, Hawaii home early on Wednesday morning, as reported by TMZ. Despite efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death has not been officially disclosed.

The day before his death, Angus shared moments of his life on Instagram, posting videos of a music-filled evening with friends at his home. These posts now serve as a poignant reminder of his final hours.

© Stefanie Keenan (L-R) Angus Mitchell, Honoree John Paul DeJoria, Friendly House Executive Director Christina Simos and Keely Shaye Smith

Inheriting his father's stake in JPMS after Paul Mitchell's passing in 1989 due to pancreatic cancer,

Angus not only carried on his father's legacy but also carved his own path in the hairstyling industry. He honed his craft through formal education in hairstyling, drawing inspiration and skills from his father's remarkable career.

© Instagram Angus with his father Paul

Angus Mitchell established his footprint in the industry by opening the Angus Mitchell Salon in Beverly Hills in 2010, after years of working in Hawaii.

His contribution to JPMS extended beyond business management; he was also recognized as a talented model and educator within the hairstyling community.

© Stefanie Keenan (L-R) Mara Gourdine, Angus Mitchell, Hilary Roberts, Brandy Ledford, John Paul DeJoria and Eloise DeJoria

Angus's personal life included three marriages, with his most recent union being with his wife, Mara.

The news of his untimely death has undoubtedly shocked and saddened those who knew him, both personally and professionally, as well as the broader hair care and fashion industries where his family's name is iconic.

