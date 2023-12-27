Bobbie Jean Carter's daughter to stay with Nick Carter's mom amid tragic death

Bobbie Jean Carter's daughter Bella will stay with her grandmother Jane Carter, following the sudden death of the 41 year old mom.

Bobbie Jean, sister to Nick and Aaron Carter, reportedly died the morning of December 23 in Florida. As the family mourn the loss of the 41 year old, PEOPLE confirmed that the eight year old would be cared for by her grandmother now, as her father had already passed away before Bobbie Jean.

© Kristy Leibowitz The Carter family: (Top R-L) Singer Aaron Carter and Nick Carter, (Bottom R-L ) Bobbie Jean Carter, Leslie Carter and Angel Carter

Upon the unexpected news of her passing, Jane Carter spoke to TMZ about the news of her daughter's death: "I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time. When I am able to think clearly, I'll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private."

She added: "However deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother."

© Ron Wolfson Bobbie Jean Carter during E! and STYLE Networks' TCA Summer Press Tour

The day after Bobbie Jean's death was revealed, her younger sister Angel - twin sister to Aaron - posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram:

"You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend", the sibling wrote. "Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what."

She added: "Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age. I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I’m sorry you didn’t have an opportunity for a better life."

Angel then wrote about the importance of breaking down barriers and reducing mental health stigmas, directing fans onto the charity On Our Sleeves. The circumstances under which Bobbie Jean passed away are currently unclear.

WATCH: Stars gone too soon

Bobbie Jean was one of the five Carter siblings. She was the younger sibling to Backstreet Boys singer Nick, and was older than siblings Aaron, Leslie, and Angel. Bobbie Jean also had two half-siblings: Ginger Lee and Kaden were born to Robert.

Bobbie is also the fourth Carter sibling to pass away, as Leslie died in 2012, Aaron died last year, and half-sister Ginger Lee died earlier this year.