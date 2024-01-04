Sarah Michelle Gellar looks smitten for husband Freddie in 'not easy to get' photo together

Sarah Michelle Gellar has been with Freddie Prinze Jr for over 20 years, making them one of the true great Hollywood love stories.

It seems that the couple remain head over heels for each other as Sarah shared photos of the couple from their vacation over the New Year - which she revealed were "not easy to get".

© @sarahmgellar Instagram Freddie and Sarah take a rare photo

Shared to her story, photos saw the couple stood together, arms around each other, smiling at the camera amidst the palm trees. She wrote that it's "not easy to get @realfreddieprinze to take a pic".

Sarah stunned in a brown mini dress, paired with a gold medallion necklace and sandals, while Freddie went for a more casual look of a white t-shirt and red trousers with flip flops. In a second photo, Sarah looked up adoringly at her husband, proving that after all these years they remain utterly smitten.

© @sarahmgellar Instagram The couple have been together for over 20 years

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star went on to share a selfie of the duo where they grinned at the camera brightly.

The couple, who met in 1997, went on holiday with their two children - a daughter born in 2009 and a son born in 2012, as well as many of their friends. So as to respect their kids' privacy, Sarah blocked out their faces with emojis when sharing photos of them. But as her 14 year old daughter towered over her mom, it was clear that she's growing up fast.

© @sarahmgellar Instagram Sarah and Freddie with their two kids

Despite meeting on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer, Freddie and Sarah didn't start dating until 2000. They were married in 2002 and have since worked together on numerous occasions. They embodied Fred and Daphne in the live adaptation of Scooby-Doo, and its sequel Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

When asked about her marriage, Sarah revealed to PopSugar that "ultimately, it's just remembering to put the work in."

She continued: "That relationships, whether they're marital or friendships — you have to put work into it. They're not just a given. And you have to be always willing to devote that time and that attention."

Freddie has joked that the reason he and Sarah work is "My mom was a chef and I learned how to cook, and I married someone who couldn’t cook.”

“So I’m necessary", he added. "She needs me to live and sustain herself.”