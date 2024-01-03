Blake Lively makes emotional promise to her children in rare personal message

Blake Lively made a rare reference to her four children in an emotional plea on Instagram.

The former Gossip Girl actress, 36, took to the photo-sharing app to promote a cause close to her heart, in the process making it clear she'd made an emotional promise to her children.

As she posted a picture of a horse sanctuary, the star wrote: "For any horse lovers @13handsequine is such a beautiful sanctuary for horses who have no other options. They rescue, rehome, raise, rehabilitate and love all their animals over there."

"Such a great place to visit, volunteer, donate or just appreciate", she added.

As she attached a donation link to the story post, the star wrote: "promised my kids I would include a donation link".

It's clear that not only is Blake an animal lover, but her kids are too. The star has four children all together. Three daughters - James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a fourth child born in February 2023 whose name and gender has yet to be revealed.

She spoke about how motherhood has impacted her to Forbes, explaining: "I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident. Not to say that there aren't a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled."

She shares the four kids with Ryan Reynolds, her husband, who has spoken a lot more openly about his adoration for his girls.

During an interview for Access, Ryan said, "I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would imagine. I come from all boys. I have three older brothers. So for me to have three daughters has been such a ride and I love every second of it."

But do they think that their four kids might also have an interest in getting into acting? Ryan hopes not, it seems.

"Putting a kid in a business like this, it's generally not about the kid," he said to PEOPLE "It's usually about the parents."

"When they're older, they can do whatever the hell they want," he added. "I'm excited for that. Our job is to foster as much interest in as many different things as possible at this point."