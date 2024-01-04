Julianne Moore makes divisive revelation about 20 year marriage to husband

Julianne Moore has opened up about the secret to a happy marriage, as she celebrates 20 years of marriage.

The actress, who recently received critical acclaim for her role in the Todd Haynes film May December, gave a rare insight into her marriage with director Bart Freundlich with whom she shares two fully grown children - Caleb, 26, and Liv, 21.

© @juliannemoore Instagram Julianne with her kids, Liv and Caleb

"I feel grateful I have a relationship that’s as rewarding as it is, because it’s something I really wanted to have", she gushed.

But the secret to her happy marriage might surprise many, as she revealed to Harper's Bazaar that one of the key things is "not to spend too much time apart".

Many couples might joke that the secret to a long marriage is the opposite - whether that's separate bathroom sinks or having different hobbies and interests. Cameron Diaz even recently theorized on a podcast that her platonic ideal would be "I have my house, you have yours,” she said. “We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I’m fine."

© Michael Loccisano Julianne and Bart have been together for over 20 years

But for Julianne, it's important that she spends plenty of time with her husband.

"You cannot be intimately involved in somebody else’s life if you are not there. The same way that you can’t parent someone if you’re not there: you know you have to be present", she explained.

The Still Alice actress went on to reveal how she spends quality time with her husband, who she first met in 1996 on the set of The Myth of Fingerprints, which he wrote and directed.

"We love to be at home. We love family time with our kids, with each other and our dog, and we love to watch movies together and cook and eat together."

© @juliannemoore Instagram Julianne and Bart at the game

Family life is clearly a priority for Julianne, who explained that for the longest time she would only accept roles that fit around her family.

WATCH: Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore star in May December

"I didn’t travel outside New York because I needed to be there while they were in school. So if I did a little movie, it had to be shot in the city, and if it was a bigger thing, we’d have to move it to summertime so we could all go", she revealed.

"Being able to make those decisions and have that kind of flexibility in my life has been amazing."

Marriage is a hot topic for Julianne at the moment, as she played controversial house wife Gracie Atherton-Yoo in Todd Haynes' May December, alongside Natalie Portman and new coming star Charles Melton.