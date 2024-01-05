Did Hoda kotb reunite with ex fiancé Joel Schiffman as she talks ‘falling into old habits'?

Hoda Kotb got particularly honest on Today with Hoda & Jenna, as the two discussed what it means to get back together with your ex.

As the co-hosts discussed Cardi B's brief reunion with ex Offset over New Years, Jenna Bush Hager asked Hoda if she had ever "fallen into old habits".

© NBC Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager host Today with Hoda and Jenna

Reluctantly, Hoda confessed that "yes", she had. "Yes, I have fallen into old habits, and I did regret it", she added. Jenna chimed in "me too", to show she'd also been there.

"It's one of those things where you say to yourself 'just a little more will power and I would have been fine'", Hoda added.

© @hodakotb Instagram Hoda spends Christmas with her daughters

"Life is so short date all the dudes!" Jenna responded, as though she were speaking to the Diamond certified rapper.

These 'old habits', which the duo were discussing came about as they sympathized with how easy it is around the holidays to find yourself reconnecting with your ex.

"There are about three major traps in our calendar", Jenna announced, citing Christmas and New Year as the two major offenders for holidays which might see you getting back together with someone.

Hoda thought about Cardi and Offset's reunion and said that "after you've been with someone for seven years and you see then and it's new year's eve, sometimes if you've been broken up for even a month or two… Sometimes you forget what was bugging."

The Today show anchor's words felt particularly pertinent as she continues to co-parent her two daughters, Haley and Hope, with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

© Patrick McMullan Hoda and Joel were engaged for three years

The couple parted at the start of 2022, as she explained that the relationship had run its course.

WATCH: Today's Hoda Kotb announces split from Joel Schiffman

The couple remain close, as Hoda insisted she doesn't "regret one day, not one minute, not one second of our time together because it brought me here. I have two incredible children I share with him."

She continued: "It's because of Joel that I have Haley and Hope, without question. I think I might have been too afraid to do it alone. That's not something I love to admit, but it's true."

The couple continue to be enormous presences in each other's lives as they mark the girls' big milestones. They were both there for Hope and Haley's first days at school, and Hoda hung a Christmas stocking for Joel at her apartment over the holidays.