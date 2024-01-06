Kelly Clarkson admits her children are 'not allowed' social media until they turn 18 for this important reason

Kelly Clarkson is putting her foot down when it comes to social media and her children. The mom-of-two has revealed that neither her son nor daughter are allowed to have social media accounts in her house until they turn 18, acknowledging that it can be hard for children in general but especially so for "kids with parents in the public eye".

"I have informed them they’re not allowed to, under my roof, ever have [it]," the 41-year-old tod People, before revealing that she and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock are on the same page when it comes to parenting their two kids.

© Getty Kelly and daughter River Rose

"My daughter was like, ‘Well, what if Dad lets me?’ I’m like, ‘Well, you’re there four days a month. Enjoy that.' And right now he’s not letting them do it either. I’ll listen when they’re older, but until they have a solid argument, it’s a no."

Kelly co-parents her two children, daughter River Rose, nine, and seven-year-old son Remington 'Remi' Alexander, with Brandon, her former manager. They recently moved to New York City, where Kelly is now hosting her talk show after five years in Los Angeles.

However she recently told fans that although she loves her new home in the Big Apple, she would love to move full time to Montana and film her show there.

In a Q and A posted to her Instagram page at the beginning of January, Kelly was asked to name the place she would like to visit the most in 2024, to which she replied: "Look, I love my ranch so much. If I could shoot my show from my ranch, I would. And it's beautiful, people would love to come there."

© NBC Kelly recently moved to NYC with her children

The 'Since U Been Gone' singer met music executive Brandon in 2012 at that year's Super Bowl and they eloped the following year. But in 2020 the pair shocked fans when Kelly filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. It was finalized in March 2022 and Kelly has primary custody of the two children who are thriving.

They have also revealed their own love of the spotlight, when the pair appeared on stage with their mom as Kelly wrapped her Vegas residency earlier this summer. At one point River Rose made a surprise appearance to duet with her mom on the 2015 hit 'Heartbeat Song,' while Remy later ran out on stage to show off his dance moves as Kelly sang 'Whole Lotta Woman'.