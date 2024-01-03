Kelly Clarkson opens up about new start in personal life after feeling 'alone' following divorce

Kelly Clarkson embraced a huge life change in 2023 after relocating her family to New York City, for the fifth season of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The award-winning singer has since reflected on these new beginnings, and it's safe to say, she's feeling incredibly grateful for the opportunity.

Chatting to People, Kelly - who shares two children with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock - said: "Sometimes you don't know what life has in store for you, and you think your life is going to go one way, and it's OK that it doesn't.

"You never know how beautiful that might be."

The American Idol alum also spoke about writing her tenth studio album, Chemistry, and how it acted as therapy following her divorce.

© Mike Coppola Kelly Clarkson has opened up about her new life

"I didn’t see it other than: This is my outlet. I’m a let-go person; I don't hold grudges. So it was really delving into what happened in my life and why—and what am I going to do about it?" she explained.

"I cannot express how appreciative I feel for having that kind of healthy outlet. Because the level of depression and things that come with divorce or grieving is extraordinarily hard. You feel alone, and it's just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming."

© Getty Images The Kelly Clarkson Show star is loving life in NYC

She added: "Finally releasing it [was] like, 'I'm taking my power back. That sounds very therapy, but that's because I love therapy, and I think it's important to have those tools to navigate your life and relationships."

Kelly co-parents her two young children, River Rose, nine, and Remington 'Remi' Alexander, seven, with Brandon, her former manager.

© Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC Kelly with her daughter River Rose

The family are enjoying their new life in New York City, and spent their first holiday season there last month. What's more, Kelly had a starring role in New York City's festive culture, after hosting and performing at NBC's Rockefeller Tree Lighting show, which saw the likes of Cher and Barry Manilow also sing their hits on stage.

While Kelly loves her time in the Big Apple, she recently admitted that if she could go anywhere with her show, it would be Montana, where she has a beautiful ranch.

© NBC The TV star during the holidays in her new studio in NYC

In a Q and A posted to her Instagram page at the beginning of January, Kelly was asked to name the place she would like to visit the most in 2024.

"Look, I love my ranch, so much. If i could shoot my show from my ranch, I would. And it's beautiful, people would love to come there."

