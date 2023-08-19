Kelly Clarkson shares very rare picture of 'cool and amazing' children ahead of special Las Vegas performance

A moment like this! Kelly Clarkson has teased the appearance of her two children on stage with her on Saturday August 19 as she performs one of her final shows in Las Vegas.

The mom of two took to Stories to share an image of River, nine, and son Remington, seven, wrapping their arms around each other backstage of her residency.

"Both of my kiddos backstage getting ready to join me on stage in Vegas, nothing will ever be as cool and amazing as these two little humans that will always have my whole heart," she captioned the very rare snap of the two.

© Instagram Kelly shared an adorable picture of River and Remington

It is unclear how or why the pair may make an appearance but it may be to celebrate the ending of her Chemistry residency, which only has two shows left. After the big finale, the three will move to New York where they will begin a new life away from Los Angeles.

"My family is from the East Coast. They’re North Carolina-based. It was one of those things where I just had to [go]," the 41-year-old previously shared of the decision to move her family east.

“Also, there were a lot of personal things going on, too. I feel like our family — me and my kids — really needed a fresh start and I just could not get it here [in Los Angeles]. There was just hurdle after hurdle with things."

© Getty Images Kelly's show is moving to NYC

The move also comes after it was announced that production for her hit talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show will move full-time to NYC where it will film at a brand new studio at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, home of some of the network's most beloved shows such as its late night fare and Saturday Night Live.

Kelly divorced her children's father, music executive Brandon Blackstock, in 2022, and although she has primary custody of River and Remy, she still pays Brandon $115,000 each month in spousal support through to January 2024, and $45,601 a month in child support.

She was also reportedly asked to fork out a $1.3 million one-off payment to him, and in the months since she has used her platform on stage to criticize the 46-year-old including one brutal moment when Kelly was singing a cover of Gayle's hit single 'abcdefu'.

As she came to the chorus, she personalized the lyrics, singing: "abcde [expletive] you, and your dad, and the fact that you got half, and my broken heart, turn that [expletive] into art.

"[Expletive] you, and your view from the valley I bought too, everybody but your dogs, you can all [expletive] off."

