All we know about Kelly Clarkson's daughter's big moment in the spotlight this week

Kelly Clarkson has kept her two young children mostly away from the limelight but that will all change this week when her eldest daughter makes her musical debut.

River Rose, nine, will appear on track 17 of the deluxe edition of Kelly's recent album Chemistry, which is being re-released on Friday September 22 with new additional tracks. Track 17, 'You don’t make me cry (feat. River Rose),' is one of five new songs while the deluxe album also includes remixes by David Guetta.

© Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC Kelly Clarkson and River Rose Blackstock attend the 2022 People's Choice Awards

The song includes the lyrics: "You don't make me cry, and I cry at everything. You don't make me feel and I feel more than most, now that says something. Doesn't it?"

On social media, Kelly thanked her daughter for helping her to create the song, and shared that River actually laid down her lyrics when she was five. "I can’t wait for y’all to hear the other songs on the deluxe, especially River Rose’s feature. She was 5 yrs old when she was layin' down tracks for 'you don’t make me cry,'" Kelly captioned the snippet of the song earlier in August.

The album chronicles the ups and downs of a relationship, and specifically is a reflection of the 41-year-old's own recent relationship with now ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. Released on June 23, Chemistry, which was dubbed Kelly's "divorce album," received positive reviews upon release and went on to become her ninth record to debut in the top 10 of gthe Billbaord 200.

As Kelly wrapped her Vegas residency earlier in the year, River Rose made a surprise appearance on stage with her Grammy-winning mom to perform a duet of Kelly's 2015 hit 'Heartbeat Song'. Sharing the surprise with fans in the audience, Kelly – who is also mom to seven-year-old Remingnton – explained that 'Heartbeat Song' had been River's favorite since she was a "baby," and that the young girl had specially picked out a dress for the occasion.

© Getty Images Kelly Clarkson performs during her show at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino

During the performance River was captured on camera hitting the high notes and jumping up and down as she sang the chorus.

"Give it up for River Rose, everybody!" Kelly yelled at the end as fans applauded and River added: "Thank you, everyone!"

"You look gorgeous! You did amazing. I love you," Kelly continued as River ran off stage. Remington also appeared on stage to take part in a dance party with his mom as she sang his favorite track, 'Whole Lotta Woman'.

"Both of my kiddos backstage getting ready to join me on stage in Vegas, nothing will ever be as cool and amazing as these two little humans that will always have my whole heart," she captioned the very rare snap of the two, posted before their on-stage moment.