Ben Shephard pens emotional post to Kate Garraway

Ben Shephard couldn't be prouder of his co-star and close friend, Kate Garraway. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Good Morning Britain star congratulated Kate on her MBE for services to broadcasting, journalism and charity. Posting a montage of photos from the momentous day, plus a sweet throwback from their decades of friendship, Ben wrote:

© Instagram Ben took to Instagram to congratulate Kate on her MBE

"She's been making [me] laugh for over 20 years (not least with the haircuts!!) and that continued today as we celebrated, smiled, laughed and more as @kategarraway was honoured with her MBE.

"It was so so special to see her Derek, Bill and Darcy along with her amazing parents altogether for such a special occasion. She never fails to inspire and infuriate me in equal measure and I wouldn't have it any other way!! Can't tell you how proud I was to see my friend honoured like this [and] to be surrounded by all their family friends and colleagues. Keep being you Kate - there is no one like you (thank goodness!!!)"

Sparking a reaction from fans, many were quick to congratulate Kate in the comments. "Congratulations @kategarraway - lovely lady with a heart of gold and the resilience of a warrior," wrote one.

© Alamy Kate received her MBE from Prince William on Wednesday

"Well deserved @kategarraway and beautiful words @benshephardofficial I love the relationship you have with each other," added another. Meanwhile, a third responded: "Perfect words, Ben…we've watched you and Kate for years and couldn't agree more."

It was on Wednesday that Kate met with Prince William to receive her MBE. Pictured at Windsor Castle, she was joined by her husband Derek Draper, who was bursting with pride as Kate went up to collect her prestigious award.

© Getty The TV star was joined by her husband Derek Draper and her parents in Windsor

Speaking to ITV after the ceremony, Kate gushed: "It's an incredible thing because I definitely don't feel I deserve it but it is something very special."

"The whole event is very special, the Prince of Wales handles it beautifully. You're in with incredible people, who you hear the stories of. It's also lovely for my mum and dad, and for Derek to be here with the children. I didn't think it would be but you do feel very emotional - in a good way."

© Alamy Kate revealed Prince William's kind words to her

Kate also revealed Prince William's kind words to her. "He was lovely and he said he was very pleased to give it to me," she said.

"He asked me how is Derek and I said that he's here and then they looked at each other and Derek burst into tears. Derek's been very emotional all day today, saying 'I'm so proud'. It's a lovely thing."

WATCH: Ben Shephard teases Kate Garraway after making a surprising comment on air

The 56-year-old TV star was initially awarded her MBE in the late Queen Elizabeth II's New Years Honours List earlier this year.

Upon receiving the royal accolade, Kate gushed in January: "I actually feel very awkward about it all really, I don't know why, because I'm thrilled to bits and incredibly honoured." She went on to say: "But you just sort of think, 'What? Me?' And then you think it's not real."