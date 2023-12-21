Strictly's Gemma Atkinson sparks major fan reaction with adorable photo of baby Thiago

Gemma Atkinson shared the most adorable photo of her baby son Thiago on Wednesday but the reason behind the cute snap was truly hilarious.

Taking to her Instagram stories the mother-of-two shared an update on her fitness journey since giving birth in July - and it's safe to say she is looking incredible. Despite her fabulous physique, the former Strictly star sparked a slew of messages after explaining Thiago is 18 weeks old on Thursday.

Gemma Atkinson shares confusion over Thiago's age

"It's been a minute," penned the star. "I've been working away on myself physically since having Thiago (he's 18 weeks tomorrow). Still a little bit of ab separation but I'm doing all the rehab core work and it's down from 6cm to 2 cm."

Following the update, she took to her stories again with a video saying that her followers have worked out that he may not actually be 18 weeks old, sending the star into a spiral of confusion.

Thiago looked so sweet

The adorable new snap of her little one came after and saw him looking rather confused wearing a sweet bib adorned with a large cartoon lion.

Alongside the image, Gemma penned: "Howling! I've had 22 weeks, 26 weeks, 5 months exactly and 23 weeks."

Dad Gorka Marquez even chimed in and was captured in a video with the couple's eldest child, three-year-old Mia, which ended in Gemma telling Thiago: "He [Gorka] doesn't care how old you are." "I do," Gorka replied after he explained the way he works out his little one's age.

The conversation certainly amused Thiago who was beaming from ear to ear when Gemma panned the camera over to him.

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka share two children

The happy couple welcomed their second child on 17 July and have been besotted since his arrival.

Gemma and Gorka shared the news with a heartfelt message on Instagram that read: "Little man is here! Her arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful," the mother-of-two penned.

"We're all home together soaking up this lovely bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all your lovely wishes. Our family is complete."

Gemma and Gorka first met back in 2017 on Strictly Come Dancing but were not partnered together, Gorka was paired with Alexandra Burke, meanwhile, Gemma was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec, who along with his wife Janette Manrara, have become incredibly close family friends of the couple.

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka are so close with Aljaz and Janette

Aljaz and Janette moved closer to Gemma and Gorka in Cheshire in February this year, ahead of the birth of their daughter Lyra Rose, and even cited the couple as one of the reasons for the relocation.

"It will be so nice to have Uncle Gorka and Auntie Gemma nearby," Janette said in an exclusive interview with HELLO! about their aforementioned move.