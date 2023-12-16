Gemma Atkinson shares rare glimpse into her and fiancé Gorka's incredible garden

Gemma Atkinson regularly shares updates on her family life with her fiancé Gorka Márquez and their two children, and now the star has given a glimpse into the beautiful garden in their family home.

The Strictly Come Dancing stars live in a modern mansion in Manchester with their children, Mia, four, and four-month-old Thiago. The abode boasts a slick kitchen island, a minimalist staircase and large windows.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Gemma gave a further look into their home by showing off the garden's lush green grass, wooden patio and steps leading to an elevated shed.

© Instagram Gemma showed off her spacious garden on her Instagram Stories

Gemma, 39, captioned the video: "Mum always gives me grief for my washing line in the winter months. But this is why it's still up! I can't bring myself to destroy his hard work."

In September, the couple opened up their home to the cameras for the filming of Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens.

Fans were able to see the pair's luxurious home from the outside for the first time, revealing its modern exterior and black and white brickwork.

© Instagram

The stylish lounge featured navy sofas topped with rainbow cushions for a vibrant pop of colour, while the walls remained white for a neutral finish.

© Instagram Gorka and Gemma in their garden with daughter Mia

As for the Gemma and Gorka's kitchen, the open plan space featured a marble kitchen island and industrial-style lighting.

The couple first met on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2017, and were reported to hit it off despite being paired with different dance partners. Gemma and Gorka welcomed their daughter Mia in 2019, before pro dancer Gorka popped the question in February 2021.