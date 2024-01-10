Vernon Kay shares heartfelt sympathy following fan's sad news

Vernon Kay has supported a fan after finding out that their beloved pet dog had sadly passed away. The BBC Radio 2 star had shared a sweet snap of his own pup, Blue, a five-year-old Chihuahua.

Alongside a photo of the pooch all stretched out on a selection of cushions at their family home, Vernon wrote: "Chilling!!" However, in response a fan relayed their sad story, as they said: "Had to say goodbye to my little man last week, he was very poorly, miss him so much." In response, the star sent a pair of heart emojis to comfort their fan.

© Instagram Vernon shared a beautiful photo of his dog

Many of Vernon's followers fell in love with the gorgeous pet photo, as one responded: "Gorgeous, mine's a Jack Russell cross with a chihuahua," and a second added: "We have 20 chihuahuas and wouldn’t change it for the world."

A fourth commented: "Look at that little face, very sleepy," while a fifth enthused: "So happy to have you back this morning, love the doggie!" and many others relayed how happy they were to hear the presenter's voice on BBC Radio 2 during the day.

© Instagram Vernon has a close bond with his dogs

Back at the end of November, it was Vernon who ended up feeling emotional when the radio star discovered how much his ultra-marathons had raised for BBC Children in Need.

The star posted a picture of himself dancing and beaming in a cloud of brightly coloured confetti, over which was shared the total of £6,059, 488 – the amount he raised earlier this month for Children in Need. The dad-of-two captioned a heartening image: "A day to reflect. Thank you everyone! [red heart emoji]."

WATCH: Vernon Kay gets emotional as he accomplishes incredible feat

His fans rushed to show their love for the picture, with some revealing just how emotional his four-day quest had been.One wrote: "Your parents are such lovely people too.. I cried for the whole 4 days!!!" Another agreed, commenting: "No way!!!! You're [a] champion, big man! Was with you all the way listening, smiling and crying."

Others congratulated the radio and TV presenter, with one writing: "Incredible achievement Vernon," and another adding: "Absolutely fantastic".

Vernon is married to Strictly presenter Tess Daly

The star hit the £6 million mark after finishing his ULTRA Ultramarathon Challenge, which saw him run over 100 miles in four days. His followers rushed to congratulate him, with one writing: "Fabulous to have you back on the radio this morning. You are totally amazing and an inspiration and that's why you've raised 6 million [clapping emoji]." Others commented: "Phenomenal," "Absolutely amazing," and: "Just WOW WOW WOW".

