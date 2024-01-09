Taylor Swift's cat Olivia Benson's eye-watering net worth is higher than boyfriend Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce has found his fame somewhat overshadowed by his global superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift and surprisingly, her cats.

Despite the Kansas City Chiefs player and two-time Super Bowl winner’s impressive $40 million net worth in 2024, he falls short compared to Taylor’s pet cat Olivia Benson, who is worth an astonishing $97 million, according to AllAboutCats.com.

This pet-centric website calculates net worths based on a hypothetical ability to earn money via Instagram accounts.

Olivia, named after Mariska Hargitay's character in Law & Order: SVU, is more than just a pet.

© Instagram Taylor's cat Olivia is worth an estimated $95million

She has starred in several of Taylor’s music videos, launched her merchandise line, and appeared in high-profile advertisements, including those for Diet Coke and Ned Sneakers.

This Scottish Fold's fame and fortune have outpaced even Travis's, whose celebrity status soared in 2023 following his romance with Taylor.

© Instagram Olivia Benson is a Scottish Fold cat

Travis’s fame is not just due to his relationship with the Eras superstar. He has been a well-known figure both on and off the football field, thanks to the strategic management by André and Aaron Eanes of A&A Management.

Throughout 2023, Travis secured deals with Pfizer and Experian and even hosted Saturday Night Live.

His ventures included filing for trademarks on phrases like his own name, 'Killlatrav,' 'Alright Nah,' 'Flight 87,' and 'Kelce's Krunch.'

© Todd Rosenberg Despite his fame, Taylor's boyfriend is worth less than her cat

The Eanes brothers aimed to elevate his fame to the level of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, though they now express concerns that his fame might have exceeded their expectations.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s other cats, Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button, also enjoy their share of the spotlight.

Benjamin increased his fame after appearing on the cover of Time Magazine with Swift, while Meredith Grey, named after the Grey's Anatomy character, has garnered millions of likes on Instagram and featured in Taylor’s music videos and advertisements.

© Instagram Olivia has appeared in music videos and commercials

Meredith, known as Taylor’s most reclusive cat, even played a role in encouraging fans to self-quarantine during the pandemic.

Both Meredith and Olivia also had a cameo in Deadpool 2,"where Ryan Reynolds wore a t-shirt showcasing them with the phrase 'Olivia & Meredith Best Friends Purrrrr-Ever.'

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.