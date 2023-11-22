Vernon Kay provides emotional update following tribute by wife Tess Daly

Vernon Kay burst into tears last week during his BBC radio show and he was clearly very moved again on Wednesday as he shared a heartfelt message on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the DJ and TV presenter posted an image of himself in the studio, smiling as he looked at the camera. He captioned the image: "£6 MILLION for @bbccin @bbcradio2 THANK YOU," followed by a string of heart and heart-eyes emojis.

The post comes after the star completed Children in Need's incredible and exhausting ULTRA Ultramarathon Challenge, which saw him run over 100 miles in four days.

WATCH: Vernon Kaye and Tess Daly's love story

The dad-of-two's followers rushed to congratulate him, with one writing: "Fabulous to have you back on the radio this morning. You are totally amazing and an inspiration and that's why you've raised 6 million [clapping emoji]." Others commented: "Phenomenal," "Absolutely amazing," and: "Just WOW WOW WOW".

On Tuesday, Vernon's loyal wife, Strictly co-host Tess Daly, expressed her pride toward her husband as she shared a gushing tribute on her own Instagram page.

Vernon is celebrating an amazing achievement

Alongside the loving photo, which showed the couple embracing, she posted some heart-melting words. She wrote: "Not to get all sentimental on here but we are so proud of @vernonkay and all he's achieved and raised for @bbcin.

"When he first said he was running 116 miles in 4 days for charity, we were shocked to say the least (and genuinely wondered if his knees would make it through), but with every day he accomplished more and more miles; supported along the way by the amazing and always inspiring @bbcradio2 listeners who got behind him on his journey and were BEYOND generous with their donations, their cuddles, high 5's and home made cakes."

© James Gourley/Shutterstock Tess is very supportive of her husband

She concluded: "I know he could not be more grateful. Been loading him up since with soup, hot water bottles and hugs."

The mum-of-two's co-host, Claudia Winkleman, was one of the first to respond with the star sharing a string of heart emojis, while a second fan penned: "He really is a National Treasure. I saw him outside The Beehive on the last leg of his trip and he looked like he was on his last legs too, but he kept on, really really proud of him even though I don't know him! Well done Vernon, a humble hero."

© BBC Claudia also shared her support

Tess also shared a supportive post as her husband neared the end of the challenge, writing: "Absolutely gutted not to be at the finish line not to cheer you on today @vernonkay! (am at Strictly) BUT what a moment, what an achievement, I am SO PROUD of what you've done.

"The generosity and support shown by everyone that has so kindly donated and those who have come out to support you along the way has been beyond wonderful and I know it's kept you going (and me too), love you to bits Vern, you've got this."

© David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock Tess and Vernon tied the knot in 2003

But the 54-year-old made sure to go all out for when Vernon returned home, putting out a selection of candles, bunting, cards and champagne, to make sure their home was flooded with gifts upon his return.