Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley reunite on the red carpet following feud

Riley Keough reunited with her grandmother Priscilla Presley at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo – who were involved in a legal dispute over the estate and will of Lisa Marie Presley – put on a united front as they posed for photos on the red carpet.

© Getty Riley Keough and her grandmother Priscilla Presley coordinated in black gowns

Coordinating in black gowns, Riley and Priscilla shared a few laughs, before heading into the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. A milestone moment, the Emmys marks Riley and Priscilla's first public appearance together, following the settlement of their highly-publicised dispute in court.

WATCH: Red carpet looks at the Emmys 2024

The family's legal battle began after Priscilla, 78, challenged the validity of an amendment to the will of her late daughter, Lisa Marie. Made in 2016, the amendment declared that Riley, as opposed to Priscilla and Lisa Marie's former business manager Barry Siegel, was the sole trustee of her estate.

© Getty The pair chatted and laughed before heading into the Peacock Theatre

Prior to Lisa Marie's passing in January 2023, Priscilla alleged that she had not been notified of her removal as a trustee. Moreover, the actress questioned the authenticity of Lisa Marie's signature on the document, noting that Lisa Marie had misspelt her own mother's name.

The estate left behind by her daughter included Graceland, the Memphis, Tennessee home that Elvis Presley bought in 1957 for $100,000 at age 22, and which today generates millions of dollars a year in revenue.

While explicit details of the settlement have not been made public, it was confirmed that one had been reached and filed in June, putting an end to any uncertainty over who is in charge of Lisa Marie's will.

© Getty Last year Priscilla and Riley were involved in a legal dispute over Lisa Marie Presley's will

Following their time in court, Priscilla's attorney, Ronson J. Shamoun, confirmed that "Everyone is happy," with the outcome. He also insisted that the family remains "united." Meanwhile, Riley's attorney, Justin Gold, declared that his client was "very content with the settlement."

© Getty By June 2023, the duo had agreed to a settlement

Releasing a statement at the time, Priscilla said: "As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together. "My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together."

It was on 12 February 2023 that Lisa Marie passed away. Aged 54, the singer-songwriter died after experiencing complications from bariatric surgery – a weight loss procedure.

© Getty Lisa Marie died in January 2023 as a result of complications from bariatric surgery

Sharing a tribute to her mother on the first anniversary of her death, Riley, 34, posted a photo of Lisa Marie on Instagram last week. Captioned with a heart emoji, the picture captured a young Riley sitting with her mom in a corner booth.