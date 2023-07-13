The Daisy Jones and the Six star got some good news on an emotional day

Riley Keough took to social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to her late mother Lisa Marie Presley and her late brother Benjamin Keough.

The actress, 34, shared a photograph of the two on her Instagram Stories on the anniversary of her brother's tragic death by suicide in 2020.

Alongside the childhood throwback of Benjamin, pulling a funny face, sitting behind his mom, she simply wrote: "Missing you both," with a heart emoji.

© Instagram Riley shared a tribute to late mom Lisa Marie and brother Benjamin

The tribute came on the same day that the nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced, with the recently released Daisy Jones & the Six emerging triumphant.

MORE: Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley legal battle: new inheritance details unveiled from settlement agreement

The show received nine total nominations, with three major ones: Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Camila Morrone, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Riley herself.

WATCH: "Daisy Jones & the Six" trailer

The nomination is the Mad Max: Fury Road star's first, and come September 18, she will face off against Lizzy Caplan for Fleishman Is in Trouble, Jessica Chastain for George & Tammy, Dominique Fishback for Swarm, Kathryn Hahn for Tiny Beautiful Things, and Ali Wong for Beef.

Riley had a close relationship with her late mother and brother, and in a New York Times interview from 2021, the actress and musician spoke of the devastating way she lost her brother in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

MORE: Priscilla Presley makes show of support for Lisa Marie's twin daughters amid bittersweet milestone following family legal battle

"The first four or five months, I couldn't get out of bed. I was totally debilitated. I couldn't talk for two weeks," she said.

© Getty Images The heartbreaking anniversary came the same day Riley received her first Primetime Emmy nomination

"If I'm going through a breakup, I know what to do with that and where to file it in my mind, but suicide of your brother? Where do you put that? How does that integrate? It just doesn't."

MORE: Riley Keough shares baby photo alongside emotional message on bittersweet day

The 33-year-old was able to get through it with the help of family and friends, including husband Ben Smith-Petersen, whom she had her first child with, a baby girl, which they confirmed at a memorial service held for Lisa.

© Instagram Lisa Marie was a mom to four children, including Riley and Benjamin

After a long and arduous legal battle over her mother's estate and will, in contest with her grandmother Priscilla Presley, 78, Riley retained her status as sole trustee, a decision her late mother made with an amendment to her will in 2016.

MORE: Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough's legal battle isn't the only Presley feud – a look back

In May, the two parties finally reached an agreement to settle. Details of the settlement were not disclosed, and the attorneys for both of the parties said they plan to file a motion to seal the settlement agreement.

© Getty Images Riley was close with her mom and brother, who tragically took his own life in 2020 at the age of 27

Per CNN: "The judge asked for the settlement and the motion to seal to be filed by June 12 and set another hearing in the case for August 4." They also reported Priscilla's attorney stating: "Everyone is happy, unified, together and excited for the future," while Justin Gold, Riley's attorney, told the outlet "she is very content."