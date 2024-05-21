Riley Keough’s heartbreak as Elvia Presley’s former home Graceland set for ‘fraudulent’ sale

Graceland, the former home and burial site of the legendary Elvis Presley, is facing an uncertain future as it is set to be sold off at a foreclosure auction this Thursday.

This iconic estate, located on Elvis Presley Boulevard, is not just a home but a monument to one of the greatest cultural icons of all time.

According to a legal notice published this month, Graceland and the surrounding land will be auctioned off for cash to the highest bidder at Shelby County Courthouse on May 23, as reported by WREG-TV News.

Elvis' granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, 34, who currently owns Graceland, is challenging the sale with a lawsuit, claiming it is 'fraudulent.'

© Getty Elvis Presley strolls the grounds of his Graceland estate in circa 1957

A temporary restraining order on the sale was issued on Monday, and an injunction hearing is set for Wednesday.

The legal notice alleges that Riley's mother, and Elvis' only child, the late Lisa Marie Presley, signed a Deed of Trust in 2018 to secure a $3.8 million loan, using Graceland as collateral.

© picture alliance The graves of Elvis Presley and his parents at his former estate 'Graceland' in Memphis

This alleged loan was taken through a Missouri company called Naussany Investments and Private Lending. Now, the company claims Lisa Marie did not repay the money before her death at 54 last year.

However, Riley's lawsuit, filed on May 15 in Shelby County Chancery Court, disputes these claims, stating that her mother did not borrow money from the company.

"These documents are fraudulent," the lawsuit states, alleging that Lisa Marie's signatures on the deed are forgeries.

© Getty Elvis Presley with his wife Priscilla Beaulieu Presley and their 4 day old daughter Lisa Marie Presley on February 5, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee

The lawsuit also claims that Naussany Investments is not even a real company. The notary listed on the documents has denied notarizing Lisa Marie's signature or ever meeting her.

Elvis Presley bought the Graceland estate in 1957 for $102,500, the same year he recorded a slew of iconic hits including Blue Christmas and All Shook Up.

Lisa Marie inherited the estate after her father's death in 1977. It was later opened to the public as a museum in 1982. When Lisa Marie died in January 2023, her daughter Riley became heir to the estate.

© Getty Part of the estate also goes to Lisa Marie's twin daughters Harper and Finley

Graceland is an iconic symbol of arguably the greatest pop culture figure of all time. Located in Memphis, Tennessee, the 13.8-acre property attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year, as people remember one of America's most impactful musicians. The property was constructed in 1939 by Ruth Brown Moore and her husband Dr. Thomas D. Moore, who named it 'Graceland' after Ruth's aunt Grace Toof, the original owner of the land.

Graceland offers a zany, folksy look into Elvis' lifestyle, including the notable 'Jungle Room' filled with greenery and family heirlooms. According to a video on the Graceland website, every item of furniture in the home is an original piece purchased during Elvis' time there.

© Getty Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, and Riley Keough in 2022

Today, the property at 3763 Elvis Presley Blvd stands as one of America's most famous musical landmarks, acknowledged in 1991 when it was added to the American National Register of Historic Places. It features a museum housing some of the most notable artifacts from his career, including a 40ft high wall that displays all the awards he was given after his death.

Riley's settlement over the ownership of Graceland was approved by a judge ten months after her mother Lisa Marie's death in January 2023.

She was named the sole trustee of the family estate after a legal battle with her grandmother Priscilla Presley, 78.

© Education Images Graceland Elvis Presley mansion sign Memphis USA

Their disagreement centered around a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie's will that removed Priscilla as trustee of the estate. Attorneys for Priscilla said she only became aware of the amendment after her daughter's death.

The amendment removed Priscilla and Lisa Marie's former business manager Barry Siegel, replacing them with Lisa Marie's children Riley and Benjamin Keough. Tragically, Benjamin died in 2020 at age 27.

Lisa Marie died in January 2023 at the age of 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. It was later found that she died from a 'small bowel obstruction' caused by a bariatric surgery she had undergone, according to the autopsy.

Last year, Priscilla confirmed it is her wish to be buried next to her late ex-husband Elvis on his Graceland estate when she dies. Currently, Elvis, Lisa Marie, and her son Benjamin are all buried at Graceland.