Julianne Moore's adorable tribute to husband Bart Freundlich on his birthday

Julianne Moore has been with her husband Bart Freundlich for over 20 years going strong. Their relationship shows no sign of breaking, and they have two fully grown children as well.

So it's of no surprise that the May December actress' birthday tribute to her beloved husband would be utterly adorable. Julianne took to Instagram to let the world know how she feels about Bart on his birthday, sharing a photo of the couple with beaming smiles on the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Bart and Julianne at the Globes

Julianne stunned in a bright red dress with a fitted bodice which matched her red hair, neatly tied back, meanwhile Bart wore a simple black suit with his white shirt unbuttoned at the top for a laidback look.

"Happy birthday @freundlich96", the Oscar winner wrote. "I am in awe of your compassion, your talent, and the way you move through the world. You make an impression on everyone you meet. I’m grateful for the life we have built together and I love you so much!!"

It was clear to everyone that Julianne has a lot of love for her husband, as fans from across the globe flocked to wish Bart a happy birthday.

© John Salangsang/Golden Globes 20 The couple held hands as they walked down the red carpet

"What a cute couple", one fan wrote. Another agreed that they were "such a gorgeous couple".

The couple first met in 1996 on the set of The Myth of Fingerprints, which Bart wrote and directed. They married in 2003 and have raised children Caleb, 26, and Liv, 21, together.

The couple's longevity stands out in an industry where divorce is a regular occurrence for many, and they only go from strength to strength. But what is the secret to their long marriage?

© Earl Gibson III/Golden Globes 20 Bart accompanied Julianne down the red carpet

"I feel grateful I have a relationship that’s as rewarding as it is, because it’s something I really wanted to have", she gushed to Harper's Bazaar.

But the secret to her happy marriage is "not to spend too much time apart".

She continued: "You cannot be intimately involved in somebody else’s life if you are not there. The same way that you can’t parent someone if you’re not there: you know you have to be present."

WATCH: Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore star in creepy new drama

The couple keep it simple when away from the cameras, as they just "love to be at home", she said. "We love family time with our kids, with each other and our dog, and we love to watch movies together and cook and eat together."

Julianne made it clear that she has always prioritized family as well, as when her kids were growing up she tried to take on films which wouldn't come at a sacrifice to her family. Clearly, it hasn't come at a cost to her career in any sense at all.

"I didn’t travel outside New York because I needed to be there while they were in school. So if I did a little movie, it had to be shot in the city, and if it was a bigger thing, we’d have to move it to summertime so we could all go", she said.