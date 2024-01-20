Dua Lipa opens up about surprising friendship with John Cena: 'I can't seem to do anything without him'

Hollywood has had many famous acting duos: Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Now it seems that another acting partnership will be dominating the screens in the unlikely form of Dua Lipa and John Cena.

You might have spotted Dua and John during their cameo in the Barbie movie. Already the 'Houdini' singer had recorded the song 'Dance the Night' with Mark Ronson for the film. But she went on to have a cameo as a mermaid alongside the wrestler, who she couldn't stop gushing about.

© Jeff Kravitz Dua Lipa played a mermaid in Barbie

"It seems like I can’t seem to do anything without him", she revealed to Vanity Fair. "He’s really my emotional support actor. It was fab, and he’s amazing, and I absolutely love working with John. He’s such a great guy and so lovely."

But their role in the Barbie movie was not the first time the dynamic duo had met. Already, they had met on the set of the film Argylle, directed by Matthew Vaughn, which is slated for release in February 2024.

Both their cameos as merpeople took place at short notice. Famously John pitched himself to Margot Robbie as the Barbie movie was being filmed across the street from Fast X.

© NBC John Cena pitched himself to producer Margot Robbie

"It was a happy accident", John revealed on Today with Hoda & Jenna. "It was a chance to maybe say 'hey, would you guys be willing to have me if I could do something?'" He revealed that he would "pretty much do whatever you guys need", which is how he took on the role of a merman in the record-breaking movie.

Meanwhile Dua's cameo took place between tour dates in a "crazy back-to-back". She explained that "today I’m going to go and put on four different colored wigs and a mermaid tail, and tomorrow I’m going to fly and get up onstage again and do something completely different."

"I felt like I was holding the biggest secret in the world from the song to the little cameo, which was fun and exciting", she revealed.

2024 looks like it will be the year of Dua Lipa, as she rides on the success of performing in one of last year's biggest films with new music on the way. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the singer revealed that a large part of the record reflects her personal life, including the ins and outs of dating in her 20s.