Dua Lipa confirms her relationship status as she opens up about 'confusing' love life

Dua Lipa may be everywhere right now, thanks to the success of Barbie during awards season, but she's keeping her cards close to her chest as far as her personal life is concerned.

The 28-year-old English and Albanian singer appears on the cover of the latest issue of Rolling Stone, and spoke with writer Brittany Spanos about blending her personal life with her music.

Dua is currently in the process of putting the finishing touches on her long-awaited third studio album, the follow-up to the seminal 2020 release Future Nostalgia, which became a pillar of quarantine music.

She revealed that a large part of the record, which is due to release later this year, has been influenced by her personal life, including the ins and outs of dating in her 20s.

The singer was in the midst of a breakup with American model Anwar Hadid in December 2021, when she first began work on the record, after a two-year relationship.

She made waves last year when she began dating Greek-French filmmaker Romain Gavras (with whom she also attended the Cannes Film Festival), although that ended after eight months together.

Dua confirms in the interview that, as of December, she is single, although new reports have begun to emerge that she is now sparking up a romance with English actor and model Callum Turner, although neither party has spoken on that matter yet.

"As things get bigger, you get more scared to open up and be vulnerable and sit down in a room and just speak from the heart," she says of making her circle more and more close-knit over the past couple years.

"Dating, I think overall, is just a little confusing," she adds. "It's either through friends of friends or people you trust where you can meet new people, because [dating] is not really so straightforward when you are, I guess, a public person."

© Getty Images The star has been making several red carpet appearances over the past few weeks

She also expands upon using stories of dating in her mid-20s while working on the record with her co-collaborators, and details that the experiences of her love life come through more in her lyrics than what she says in person.

The "Houdini" singer particularly references one of the songs from the album, where she finds healing in seeing her ex move on with a new partner and finds peace in complimenting his new relationship.

"When you have a feeling like that one, you feel really grown because you're like, 'Oh, whoa, I'm such an evolved human being that I can see my ex move on and feel good about it,'" she adds.

© Getty Images She last dated Greek-French film director Romain Gavras, which ended near the end of 2023

"I think I've had breakups in my life where I felt like the only kind of breakup you could have was when things just ended really badly," Dua tells the outlet. "Things ending in a nice way was such a new thing.… It taught me a lot."

Expanding more upon the album, which is inspired by psychedelic-pop and British rave music, she says: "This record feels a bit more raw."

© Getty Images Of the follow-up to Future Nostalgia, she says: "This record feels a bit more raw."

"I want to capture the essence of youth and freedom and having fun and just letting things happen, whether it's good or bad. You can't change it. You just have to roll with the punches of whatever's happening in your life."

