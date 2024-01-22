Cher shares heartfelt tribute to late Moonstruck director Norman Jewison

Cher has recently expressed a touching tribute to the late Norman Jewison, the renowned Hollywood director who passed away at the age of 97.

The Canadian-born filmmaker was celebrated for a wide range of cinematic works, including the cherished Moonstruck, starring Cher, and socially impactful dramas like the Oscar-winning In the Heat of the Night.

In her tribute posted on platform X, Cher fondly recalled her experience working with Norman on Moonstruck a film that brought her the prestigious Academy Award.

"Farewell Sweet Prince. Thank U For One Of The Greatest, Happiest, Most Fun Experiences Of My Life. Without U, I Would Not Have My Beautiful Golden Man. Norman, U Made 'Moonstruck' The GREAT FILM. Script, Actors, Etc, NEEDED U DEAR NORMAN JEWISON LIVES ON THROUGH HIS WORK," Cher wrote, highlighting the profound impact Jewison had on her career and life.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Singer Cher presents Lifetime Achievement Award to Norman Jewison onstage during the 62nd Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards

The three-time Oscar nominee was posthumously honored with a Lifetime Achievement Academy Award in 1999. His passing was announced as "peaceful" by his publicist, Jeff Sanderson, though further details were not provided.

Throughout his distinguished career, Norman skillfully blended entertainment with significant, personally resonant themes.

© Barry King Cher, Norman Jewison and Nicolas Cage during Moonstruck Premiere

His 1967 film, In the Heat of the Night, reflected his experiences traveling through the American South.

The movie, featuring Rod Steiger and Sidney Poitier, delved into themes of racism and prejudice, sparking important conversations.

Norman once stated in his autobiography, "This Terrible Business Has Been Good to Me," that addressing racism is essential, despite the discomfort it might cause.

Norman's other notable works include the iconic Fiddler on the Roof and the Cold War satire The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Cher with Norman onstage

His collaboration with Denzel Washington on A Soldier’s Story and The Hurricane also stands out, though a planned biography of Malcolm X with Washington never materialized, as Jewison stepped down amidst concerns raised by Spike Lee and others about a white director helming the film. Lee eventually directed it.

Norman's personal life was marked by his long-lasting marriage to Margaret Ann Dixon, affectionately known as Dixie, with whom he had three children: Kevin, Michael, and Jennifer Ann, the latter following in her father's footsteps as an actress. After Dixie's passing in 2004, Jewison later married Lynne St. David in 2010.

© Vince Bucci Cher (C) embraces director Norman Jewison as actress Faye Dunaway watches at a tribute to Jewison

Reflecting on his career, Norman once shared with The Hollywood Reporter, "I never really became as much a part of the establishment as I wanted to be... I wanted to be accepted. I wanted people to say ‘that was a great picture.’... But I never felt totally accepted — but maybe that’s good."

