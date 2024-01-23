GMA's Lara Spencer makes emotional revelation about her son as he turns 22

As her son Duff turned 22, Lara Spencer shared a heartwarming revelation about him which many people might not know.

Taking to Instagram, the mom of two penned a tribute to her son on his birthday, writing: "Happy GOLDEN Birthday Duff!!! Found this video today. My son filling in for my beloved Dad, walking me down the aisle."

© @lara.spencer Instagram Lara with Duff

The Good Morning America anchor shared a video of her beloved son, then-aged 17, walking her down the aisle at her wedding to second husband Richard McVey. Lara stunned in the lacy white wedding dress as she walked across the grass accompanied by the tall teenager.

WATCH: GMA star Lara Spencer’s son walking her up the aisle

Duff stepped in to walk his mom down the aisle in what would have been an incredibly emotional moment, as Lara's own father passed away in January 2011.

© @lara.spencer Instagram Lara with Kat and Duff

The TV host continued: "That was 5 plus years ago and what a moment for me. But 22 years ago today --1-22-02--now THAT was everything. The day I gave birth to this kid--and my life as a mom began. I love you my Duff. Wishing you a year filled with happiness, good health, great adventures, and a million laughs."

The photos were a snapshot of Duff's life so far, highlighting his love of sport and his family.

© @lara.spencer Instagram Duff's love for sports

Lara shared a number of photos of her son over the years, including ones of him and his sister Kat growing up. She even had a photo of herself with her son and daughter, smiling brightly.

The two kids are currently at university, as Duff is studying at Southern Methodist University in Dallas Texas. Meanwhile his younger sister Kat, 19, is at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Texas, where Lara's GMA co-star George Stephanopoulos daughter with Ali Wentworth is also a freshman.

© Instagram Lara Spencer and husband Richard McVey from the latter's daughter's wedding, shared on Instagram

Needless to say, fans flocked to wish Lara's son a happy birthday.

"What a handsome young man and how proud you must be!! Hope the Birthday Boy has a great day", one fan wrote. Another chimed in: "Happy birthday to your wonderful son".

One person added: "I know this is a happy birthday post so happy birthday! But can we talk for a minute how fantastic you looked on your wedding day!?! Wow."

© Instagram Lara shared the emotional message with her followers

As Lara's embraced her recent empty nest life, she revealed that she's been adopting dogs for a while now. She wrote on Instagram: "I fell in love this morning on GMA. I would adopt this lover in ONE second if I hadn't just adopted another rescue pup a week ago (my husband would probably ask to be adopted if I brought another one home)."

"BUT you can!!!!!!His name is CHIEF and he is proof positive that a pit bull mix deserves the same loving care as all other breeds. He's a big teddy bear that just wants to cuddle and play. 10 months old, healthy as can be, and ready to keep your bed or sofa warm for you."