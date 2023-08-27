Lara Spencer, 54, stuns in tiny shorts as she's consoled at home in bittersweet photo

Lara Spencer has been having a difficult week as she's tried to keep busy following a big change at home.

The Good Morning America star waved goodbye to her youngest child, daughter Katherine, last weekend, as she headed off the college in Nashville - making her an empty nester in the process.

Now back home in Connecticut, Lara has since shared a bittersweet photo of her looking somber while being consoled by her beloved pet dog Riva.

Lara is pictured wearing a pair of tiny shorts and a T-shirt, looking laid-back and glamorous, while sitting on the floor with her pet.

"They just know when you need a hug, don't they? Thank you my Riva. #rescuedog @animalleague," Lara wrote alongside the image.

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Yes they absolutely know!" while another wrote: "Aww, love seeing you with Riva," while another wrote: "Sending you big hugs!"

Lara's daughter has enrolled at the prestigious Vanderbilt University, which is the very college that her co-star George Stephanopoulos' daughter Harper is also attending.

© Lara Spencer/GMA Lara Spencer dropped her daughter Katherine off at college last week

What's more, George told Good Morning America that Harper and Katherine had been able to meet up beforehand, as they will be in the same class.

While it's an exciting time for Katherine, Lara is feeling all the emotions as a fresh empty nester. She has shared several updates since, including one of her waving off her daughter, which was accompanied by a crying face emoji.

© Instagram Lara Spencer and daughter Katharine en route to college

She also shared a picture of her and Katherine just before her daughter left home, showing them posing outside their home in Connecticut, which had been decorated with a balloon arch.

"Today is the start of a new chapter in your life. Write your story, baby," she wrote in the caption.

© Instagram Lara Spencer and her family at a celebratory dinner while dropping her daughter off at college

Ahead of Katherine leaving, Lara spoke to HELLO! about her children, and reflected on her feelings concerning her youngest daughter flying the nest.

When asked how she was feeling about her daughter's plans to go to college, Lara confessed: "We have one more year. I'm so thankful."

© Instagram Lara with her husband and two children

She also spoke about the benefit that was having both her kids at home during the Covid-19 pandemic, adding: "The impact of COVID on the kids and the world has been so tragic and difficult but there are little silver linings.

"One of them has been to have more time with my children over the last few years. Being at home with them has really been cherished."

The star's oldest son, Duff, attends Southern Methodist University in Dallas. Lara ensured her last summer with Katharine living at home, was an extra special one. She had a proper send-off and following her high school graduation, the two took a trip to Florence, Italy with some of her daughter's friends.

© Instagram Lara Spencer with husband Richard McVey

She may no longer be married to David - who was previously a contributor for CNN and is now a real estate broker - but they have remained friends and dedicated to raising their two children.

They were married for 15 years and when they divorced in 2015, they told Page Six that their children "remain our top priority," and added: "We will raise them and care for them together."

This was more than evident when last week, they reunited to drop Katherine off at college, and were pictured enjoying a meal at a restaurant in Nashville, along with their daughter and her new roommate and her family.

