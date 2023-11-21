Lara Spencer announces long-awaited addition to the family months after becoming empty-nester

Lara Spencer may not be adding any new family members to her brood anytime soon, but that's only because she just did!

The Good Morning America star is already a doting mom to son Duff, 21, and her daughter Kat, 19, with her ex-husband, CNN reporter David Haffenreffer, who she was married to from 2000 to 2015. She then married Richard McVey, an entrepreneur and chief executive officer of MarketAxess Holdings on September 1, 2018 with a wedding in Vail, Colorado.

The ABC mainstay is also an adoring dog mom to several pups, and though she recently became an empty nester when her daughter left for college, she is making up for it through pet adoption!

WATCH: Lara Spencer's Family Life

Lara has long been an advocate for various pet adoption services, particularly the North Shore Animal League, and ahead of her Thanksgiving celebrations, she took to Instagram to remind her followers about the joys of pet adoption, revealing that just last week she welcomed a new family member into her Greenwich, Connecticut home.

The dog lover shared a sweet photo of herself clad in a silk, blush pink button-down blouse and matching pants, smiling as she received a kiss from an adorable white pitbull mix.

"I fell in love this morning on GMA," she shared, before revealing: "I would adopt this lover in ONE second if I hadn't just adopted another rescue pup a week ago."

She then joked: "My husband would probably ask to be adopted if I brought another one home," before sharing that the sweet dog next to her was still up for adoption.

"His name is CHIEF," she continued, adding: "He is proof positive that a pitbull mix deserves the same loving care as all other breeds."

© Instagram Lara is a dog lover through and through

Lara went on: "He's a big teddy bear that just wants to cuddle and play. 10 months old, healthy as can be, and ready to keep your bed or sofa warm for you," and reminded fans: "If you are interested PLS call North Shore Animal League America in Port Washington, NY."

The comments section under the post was quickly flooded with praise for Lara and gushing remarks about pitbulls, with one fan writing: "I have a pittie. She's the best dog we've ever had," as others followed suit with: "Pitties are one of the most loving and loyal breeds. All they want is to give and get love," and: "I love your passion to help animals," as well as: "Lara I LOVE the animal advocacy you are doing! Thank you! I hope that Chief finds his person/people!" plus another fan added: "The cutest. You too Lara."

© Lara Spencer/GMA The ABC star recently became an empty-nester when her daughter started college

Though Lara has yet to introduce her fourth rescue pup to her Instagram followers, her fans are already well acquainted with her three dogs Riva, Coco and Dandy.

© Instagram Lara lives in Connecticut with her husband Richard

Riva is especially always by her mom's side, and even tagged along with her as she recently made visits to her son and daughter's respective college campuses.

Duff is currently a student at Southern Methodist University in Dallas Texas, while his younger sister Kat just started her freshman year at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Texas, where Lara's GMA co-star George Stephanopoulos daughter with Ali Wentworth is also a freshman.

