Travis Kelce shares rare insight into romance with Taylor Swift: 'We're happy'

Travis Kelce is shaking off the haters. The NFL superstar has shared that he is only focusing on what is happening inside the locker room and his own personal life, amid ongoing claims that his new girlfriend Taylor Swift is a distraction.

"As long as we’re happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise. That's all that matters," he told the press during a Friday January 26 conference ahead of the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens.

© Instagram Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce met in Summer 2023

"You hear the media throughout the year if we’re not having success, you know, maybe throw it out there that I wasn't focused or that the team isn’t focused on certain things, and if you're in this building, you know exactly what’s going on," he added.

"So, you gotta compartmentalize what you're hearing and make sure that you're staying on task, and giving everybody in the building and on that team the right perception."

Travis and Taylor have been open with about their romance

Travis, 34, and superstar Taylor began dating last summer after connecting following her July 2023 Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City, where Travis plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

In stark contrast to her relationship of over six years with Joe Alwyn, Taylor and Travis have been incredibly public, with the 'Bejeweled' singer attending 12 Chiefs games tthis season, and Travis using his bye week in October to fly to Argentina to watch her perform in South America.

© Kansas City Star Donna Kelce, left, mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watched the game with pop superstar Taylor

This past week marked another big step in their relationship as she made her first public appearance with Travis' brother Jason – who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles – and his wife Kylie.

Along with Cara Delevingne and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the group gathered in a VIP suite in Buffalo, New York, braving the cold to cheer on the team as they beat the Buffalo Bills for a spot in the AFC finals.

Taylor rocked a striking $1,800 red-and-white varsity jacket, paired with a matching red beanie and her iconic red lipstick for the occasion – but it was Jason who was the talk of the stadium as, in true Bills Mafia fashion, he took off his shirt in the freezing temperatures and pounded beers, before jumping out of the suite and mingling with the crowds.