Who is Usher’s girlfriend? What we know about his relationship with ‘best friend’ Jenn Goicoechea

Usher is set to perform at the iconic halftime show at the Super Bowl on February 11, following in the footsteps of giants like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Coldplay.

As he takes to the stage in the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, fans can expect the King of R&B's greatest hits - from "Yeah!" and "Nice & Slow" to "My Boo'" But as well as revisiting his incredible discography, it's a good time to take a little closer look at his personal life.

A long-time heartthrob, Usher has reportedly dated the likes of TLC's Chilli Thomas and Naomi Campbell. He was previously married to stylist Tameka Foster, with whom he had two sons, and his manager Grace Miguel who he filed for divorce from in 2018.

Since 2018 he has been in a relationship with Jennifer Goicoechea , with whom he shares two kids. But who is she? Here is everything you need to know about the "OMG" singer's latest love interest.

© Kevin Mazur/VF23 Usher and Jenn

Who is Jenn Goicoechea?

Although publicly known as Usher's girlfriend, Jenn is successful within her own right as the Senior Vice President of A&R at Epic Records, a label owned by Sony Music Entertainment .

© @boogsneffect Instagram Jenn is a successful music executive

The music executive grew up in Miami and reportedly got her start by shadowing her mother, Barbara Goicoechea. Since 1988, Barbara has been the director operations at ACT Productions, a Miami-based event and multimedia production company.

It was while working for her mom that Jenn found work as an assistant to Ciara, which got her foot in the door of the entertainment industry.

How did Usher and Jenn meet?

Usher and Jenn have known each other for years, presumably as they run in the same industry circles.

© Prince Williams The couple, first pictured at Keith Thomas' 40th birthday party

The music executive even shared a photo of herself whispering in his ear back in 2016 with the playful caption: "Not sure what I'm saying or who I'm speaking too But my nails look good". It's clear that even before they were romantically involved, the two were friendly for a long time.

How long have they been together?

© @usher Instagram Usher's mother's day tribute to Jenn

The couple were first linked in 2019 after being photographed together at mutual friend Keith Thomas' 40th birthday party. As such they will celebrate their 5th anniversary in 2024.

Do they have any kids?

Before Usher and Jenn started dating, the "Yeah!" singer already had two kids with ex-wife Tameka Foster. He has gone on to father two more children with his girlfriend.

Usher revealed on Good Morning America that the couple were expecting their first child in September 2020.

Not long after, Usher and Jenn welcomed their daughter Sovereign Bo on September 24th. The singer took to Instagram to share his joy with the world: "We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond. 'Isn't She lovely' by Stevie Wonder on repeat".

© Kevin Mazur Jenn, pregnant with her and Usher's second child

In May 2021, as Usher hosted the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Jen showed off her baby bump as an announcement that they were expecting their second baby.

Four months later, Sire Castrello was born on September 29, which Usher announced on Instagram: "Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighing 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra . Gang."

The family was struck with tragedy, as Jenn's grandfather Champ Castrello, had died aged 105 not long before she gave birth. She explained on Instagram that the name 'Castrello' was a way to "keep his name alive".

"Champ was the strongest, bravest, family oriented, funny and kindest man I know.. (other than my baby father lol) I couldn't ask for a better example of how a man should be! He was the definition … it was only right we keep his name alive."

What has Usher said about his girlfriend?

© @boogsneffect Instagram Usher and Jenn

Usher couldn't be happier with Jenn, as he gushed over the music executive on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast: "I got an amazing partner in life, Jennifer Goicoechea." Apparently, his mom "like her and love her too. Hard to accomplish that too, those two things."

He told PEOPLE that they have an "amazing dynamic" where he is "able to be passionate still about what I do and have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man dealing with children and dealing with the dynamic of how you communicate with them."

When discussing their family life, the King of R&B explained that Jenn is a great communicator with their kids where he isn't. He explained: "She's better at it than me in many lights. I'm a man-man, so I'm like, 'This is what we're doing,' and I might be a little bit more disciplinary at times."

But generally, it's clear Usher feels incredibly lucky. "I'm very happy, very fortunate to have an incredible friend, not just a partner, she's my best friend and I love her."

What has Jenn said about Usher?

Not long after giving birth to their second child, Jenn took to Instagram to wish Usher a happy birthday, penning an emotional tribute. She wrote: "Like I said in the beginning… We have the most potent version of THC! Trust, Honesty and communication…. I’m honored to have spent the last few years together and growing our family."

She continued: "You deserve your flowers everyday if I’m asked not just on your Birthday! Don’t nobody have heart like you…. You The Goat, The King … The Light and Love of my life! Can’t wait to spend many more with you!"