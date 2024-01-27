Bradley Cooper's scary hospital dash after co-star's 'black out' head injury

Bradley Cooper opened up about his unconventional introduction to Maestro co-star Carey Mulligan, which led to them going to the hospital.

As the duo sat down on the Graham Norton Show to discuss how they first met, Bradley explained that Carey was "not okay".

© Jon Kopaloff Carey and Bradley co-star in Maestro

The A Star Is Born actor had gone to visit Carey in a one-woman show while researching for Maestro, and when he went to go see her backstage, he discovered her in a lot of pain.

"She was prone - it was a small theater so there wasn't even a room, it was just a curtain, and she was prone because one of the sets had hit her in the top of the head halfway through the play", Bradley explained.

© Lionel Hahn Their first meeting was unconventional

Fellow guests on the couch - including Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston and Daniel Kaluuya - looked utterly shocked as their jaws dropped after hearing about the incident. They were even more shocked when they heard that, despite the potentially serious head injury, Carey had pushed on with the performance.

Carey confirmed the story herself. "Maybe about half an hour before the end I got hit quite badly, but I carried on because no one saw it", she revealed. "It was in the black out."

It was only after the play finished that Carey finally realized the extent of her injury, which had her in floods of tears. "I thought I was really a goner, you get it in your head with a head injury that's it", she admitted, explaining the director had tried to calm her down when someone came in and informed them that Bradley Cooper had come backstage.

© Jason McDonald/Netflix Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in Maestro

"He came in and looked me in the eye and went 'you're not alright'," she told them, and the duo went to the emergency room. She joked: "the nurse was delighted."

It turns out that this was the first time the Maestro co-stars had met - arguably a memorable introduction.

But, as Bryce pointed out, this wasn't the first time Bradley had taken an A-List actress to hospital.

"Did you bring Brooke Shields to the hospital as well?" she asked, which the Hangover actor confirmed.

© Shutterstock Midnight Meat Train, Bradley Cooper, Brooke Shields

"Don't stay near me", he joked.

When Brooke Shields suffered from a grand mal seizure in November 2023, fans across the world were concerned for her wellbeing - and confused by the news that Bradley Cooper had been in the ambulance with her.

Finally, Bradley opened up about just what happened that led to him helping her during the emergency.

"We're neighbors in New York and it was lunch time and I remember I put sausages on the grill", he recounted. His friend came into the kitchen and explained that Brooke had just had a fall at a restaurant across the way, which led to him going over to see what was going on.

"Luckily, I live across the street from the police precinct and they recognized me so I was able to go in," he revealed. "We went into the ambulance and were trying to figure out the hospital to get to. It was crazy."