Brooke Shields, 58, rushed to hospital after 'frothing at the mouth' and turning 'totally blue'

Brooke Shields has revealed to Glamour that she was rushed to hospital back in September after the 58-year-old suffered a grand mal seizure and that she was joined by Bradley Cooper during the ordeal.

Speaking to the publication for their US Woman of the Year issue, Brooke recounted: "I was waiting for an Uber. I get down to the bottom of the steps, and I start evidently looking weird, and [people I was with] were like, 'Are you okay?'. I walk into the restaurant L'Artusi, and I go to the sommelier who had just taken an hour to watch my run-through.

© Getty Images Brooke shared her ordeal with Glamour

"I go in, two women come up to me; I don't know them. Everything starts to go black. Then my hands drop to my side and I go headfirst into the wall. I start having a grand mal seizure."

The star went on to explain that she began "frothing at the mouth", had turned "totally blue" and was trying to swallow her tongue before she lost consciousness. When she came to, she said she was on oxygen and had been joined by Hollywood A-lister Bradley Cooper, who was called by an assistant after staff were unable to get hold of Brooke's husband, Chris Henchy.

© ANGELA WEISS Bradley accompanied Brooke to the hospital

Bradley, who was Brooke's co-star in the 2008 film 'The Midnight Meat Train', was with the star during her hospital trip and as she was taken to the ICU where doctors fitted her with a catheter and IV drip.

Brooke revealed that doctors believed her seizure came from a result of drinking too much water and not having enough salt in her diet. Brooke went on to make a full recovery was even to make the opening night of her one-woman show, which began on September 12.

© Getty Images Bradley was called after staff failed to get in touch with Brooke's husband

According to the Mayo Clinic, a grand mal seizure, also known as a tonic-clonic seizure, is typically caused by epilespy, but can also be caused very low blood sugar, a high fever or a stroke. It is uncommon for this type of seizure to repeat, but those who do face recurrence need to take daily anti-seizure medicines.

Brooke has faced several health challenges over the years and back in 2021, she broke her right femur after falling from a balance board, with the injury being so severe that she needed to relearn how to walk.

WATCH: Brooke Shields relearns how to walk following horrific injury

The Law & Order star shared several insights into her journey with fans and in one inspiring video, she walked slowly up a set of three stairs, with a consultant staying close behind her, and a crutch aiding her balance.

Speaking about her injury at the time in an interview People, the star shared: "Honestly, every day I feel like I'm having to begin again. Rehab is always slow and it's one day at a time and you just take what you can control and go, 'Okay, I'm going to be happy with that as my progress for right now.'"

