Joanna Gaines shares adorable video of son Crew, 5, helping in the Magnolia offices

Chip and Joanna Gaines run their renovation business as a family, which naturally means their five children get involved in what they are up to. Joanna showed fans that even their youngest child Crew is game to get involved in the family business.

Taking to Instagram, Joanna shared with fans a video of her five-year-old son mucking in with the family work at the Magnolia offices - and it goes without saying it was adorable.

In the sweet video, Crew was first seen in a big box, which he could be seen peering out of. He dragged the box all around the office with him, clearly obsessed with it, and clearly had transformed it into his own toy as a door had been carved into it so he could easy go in and out.

WATCH: Joanna Gaines' adorable video of son Crew at work

The five-year-old also scootered around the office on an adventure, speeding down ramps and weaving through tables and chairs. He whizzed past bookcases and after a long hard day of zooming about, he stopped at the coffee bar to pick up a hot drink before going off again on another journey.

Joanna humorously captioned the clip: "Future VP of operations". But it's not far off from the truth that Crew is following in his parent's footsteps. He has been coming to work with his mom and dad since he was born.

© Instagram Joanna Gaines' son Crew proved to be a great help in the kitchen

"He's my little sidekick," Joanna said when he was just nine months old. "He comes to work with me every day and goes to all my meetings."

"I always tell Chip, 'This boy is going to be able to run the company by age 5!'" she said.

Joanna does her best to keep her youngest son creatively stimulated, taking him on loads of adventures. She took to Instagram to show off their outdoors adventures.

© @joannagaines Instagram Crew is close to his brothers Duke and Drake

She captioned the video: "He woke up this morning and said he wanted to be a 'tire man' and then he changed his mind and wanted to be a butterfly catcher and that turned into becoming a fire maker, this little guy makes life fun."

Crew was born in 2019, which Chip announced on Twitter.

"The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger!" he wrote. "10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great!"

Crew is the first of their sons not to have a name beginning with the letter D, as his two older brothers are called Duke and Drake. Despite a large age gap between Crew and his siblings, they remain close.

"I think it's sweet because they're older now, and I can see them wanting to be a part of this," Joanna revealed to PEOPLE. "We're all rallying around this baby, which I feel is a sweet gift to our family."