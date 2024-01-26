Kim Kardashian opens up about daughter North West's incredible skill - 'it's great to see how passionate she gets about it'

Kim Kardashian opened up about bonding over her eldest daughter North West's amazing talent.

The SKIMS entrepreneur, 43, revealed that the 10 year old has inherited her interest in makeup, as she discussed her new range of cosmetics.

"She's so skilled at special effects makeup", Kim enthused in an interview with People. "And I love that this is what she is into right now."

North has developed a passion for the artistic skill, which might see her creating dramatic costume makeup designs in the future. But this isn't the first time that North has shown an interest in cosmetics.

The mother-daughter duo got ready for the Kardashian-Jenner Annual Christmas Eve Party together, with Kim sharing the process to their shared TikTok. The video, which took fans through the extensive process of Kim getting ready, saw them both wearing matching festive pajamas.

The end result of their beauty video saw North rocking a dark glossy lip to the extravagant bash, while Kim opted for her signature look

The 10-year-old also made her love of art clear in 2023 when she was interviewed by i-D magazine. When they asked North what she wants to be when she's older, she gave a vague response - but one thing she was certain about was that she's going to do art.

She said she wants to be: "A basketball player, a rapper, um... Well, when I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side."

North added about her artistic passions that she hopes when she's 13 she'll be able to walk dogs "to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive", which revealed that your mom can be Kim Kardashian and you can still find yourself having to save up to get what you want.

The Kardashian-West daughter concluded she wants to be: "A rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell."

In addition to these aspirations, she made it clear that she has every intention even at her young age to take over her parent's businesses when she's older.

"One day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner."