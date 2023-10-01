Joanna Gaines' son ushers in new era in adorable photo as he works on home transformation with famous mom

Joanna Gaines is ready to usher in the fall season and all its coziness into her stunning home, with the help of her youngest son Crew!

The Magnolia Network founder is of course an avid decorator, and the moment the calendar read October 1st, she quickly brought out the pumpkins and started getting her Waco, Texas home ready for spooky season.

Of course, she did it all with the help of her five-year-old Crew, of whom she frequently shares glimpses of in sweet photos of him helping around the house, whether it's tending to the garden, harvesting bees, or decorating.

Over the weekend, Joanna took to Instagram to share her and little Crew's latest at-home activity: getting their pumpkins in order to transform their home.

The sweet snap captures Crew from above, as he is holding on to a basket full of little white pumpkins ready to be dispersed around the house, and ever the Texan, he is of course wearing brown cowboy boots.

"Proud of his little pumpkins," Joanna wrote in her caption, adding a white heart emoji to match the pumpkins.

Though she has yet to share the full fall home transformation she and Crew worked on, the home she shares with her husband Chip Gaines will surely be perfectly cozy and fall-themed in no time.

Chip and Joanna have been married since 2003 – they celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary and the 20th anniversary of founding their first Magnolia business this year – and the two share five kids.

© Instagram Little Crew recently bid farewell to his older brother Drake is he left home for college

The oldest is Drake, 18, who recently became the first of the five kids to flock the nest and leave for college, followed by Ella Rose, 16, Duke, 14, Emmie Kay, 12, and of course little Crew.

Joanna and Crew are always busying themselves up with fun things to do around the house, and the most recent of their activities was garnering jars and jars of honey that they harvested right from their own bee farm.

© Instagram Joanna and her son's latest activity was harvesting honey

She previously shared a video montage to Instagram that saw Crew suited up in a white jacket and protective mesh hat, paired of course with jeans and cowboy boots as he headed off to the bee farm with his mom.

© Instagram The five-year-old was beat after hard work at the bee farm

In subsequent clips, he appeared completely unafraid of the bees swarming the area, and expertly handled the panels full of honeycomb.

Their honey harvest was quite bountiful, and Joanna shared an impressive photo of countless jars of golden honey all sealed up and stacked on her kitchen counter. "Honey Harvest on the farm 8/26," she wrote in her caption, adding: "Grateful for the ten gallons of beautiful, golden honey! Well done, you amazing little bees."

