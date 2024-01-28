Gisele Bündchen mourns death of mother Vania, 75 – report

Gisele Bündchen is mourning the passing of her mother Vania Nonnenmacher, who has reportedly died after a battle with cancer aged 75.

Brazilian outlet GZH first reported the news Sunday afternoon, citing a statement from the Hospital Moinhos de Vento in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

Though the announcement does not share which kind of cancer Vania had been diagnosed with, it did reveal she was admitted into the hospital on January 26.

Gisele has yet to address her mother's passing. She is one of six girls, including her twin sister Patricia, plus Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela and Raquel.

The Brazilian supermodel, who was born in Horizontina, in Brazil's state of Rio Grande do Sul, has always been close with her family members. She has long been spotted vacationing in her home country, both during her years living in Massachusetts with ex-husband Tom Brady, and since her move to Florida as well.

She also has her mom to thank for kickstarting her modeling career. Though Gisele had grown up with aspirations of becoming a volleyball player, in 1993, her mom enrolled her and her twin sister Patricia in a modeling course. They eventually won a trip to various Brazilian cities, during which Gisele was discovered by Elite Model Management at a shopping mall.

© Getty Gisele with parents Vania and Valdir Bundchen in 2004

Last year, after moving from Tampa Bay – where Tom played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – to Miami following her split from the retired NFL star, Gisele opened up about favoring Florida for its proximity to Brazil.

Speaking with People at the Luz Alliance Gala in Miami to benefit the Brazil Foundation, she said: "I am loving Miami. I love the sunshine and people are very warm and welcoming, it feels like home."

© Instagram The supermodel pictured last year with her parents, siblings and relatives

"It also is easier to go to Brazil from here," she noted at the time, adding that it makes her "so happy" that her five siblings can "visit a lot more now."

She also said her kids Benjamin Rein, 14, and Vivian Lake, 11, were loving Miami as well, and further shared: "Spending time together as they are growing up is so important and it's such a gift to be making lifelong memories with them, I feel blessed."

