Gisele confesses 'pushback' from kids amid divorce from Tom Brady

While navigating the complexities of divorce, Gisele Bündchen has candidly opened up about the 'push back' she experiences from her children, as she and her ex-husband, Tom Brady, adapt to co-parenting.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the 43-year-old supermodel shared insights into the challenges and learning curves of raising her two children, son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, during this transitional period.

Gisele highlighted that her children's upbringing is quite different from her own, and she's determined to equip them with essential life skills.

"The way you make your room, the way you organize and make your bed is the way you're going to do your life," she told her kids, emphasizing the importance of discipline and organization.

However, she admits, "Sometimes I get pushback, especially because now they're in two different homes and there are two different ways. But I feel like I owe it to my kids, because of what my mom taught me."

The supermodel’s approach reflects her efforts to instill values and a sense of responsibility in her children, despite the challenges posed by the divorce.

"I tell them, 'If you're not learning here and now, then when and with who?'" she shared, expressing her commitment to their personal development.

Gisele's love and pride for her children are evident in her public messages. Celebrating Benjamin's birthday, she posted a series of photos, including a loving image of her kissing her son in his football gear.

"Happy birthday to the sweetest boy! You have the biggest heart and I feel so lucky I get to learn with you everyday. Te amo muito," she shared, also writing the message in Portuguese.

The supermodel also opened up about Benjamin's foray into football and how he's embracing his father's legacy.

"Benny's doing football," she told PEOPLE. "He just started, and his first game was so nice. It was nice to go because I had all the little friends come to me and be like, 'Oh my God, I love Benny. I love Vivi. They're so nice. He helped me with this.'"

Reflecting on her children's growth and individuality, Gisele expressed her satisfaction in seeing them flourish.

"It makes me proud to see how they're all becoming their own little individual selves, but how their principles and their values are so strong. It makes me so happy to see that they're flourishing into their own beings."

