GMB's Laura Tobin makes ultra rare appearance with mini-me daughter Charlotte

As Laura Tobin and her daughter Charlotte arrived at the London premiere of Migration, it was clear the mother-daughter duo were enjoying the chance to glam up for the special event

Good Morning Britain star Laura and her husband Dean Brown took five-year-old Charlotte to the event in London’s West End, where the mum and her mini-me perfectly matched each other in blue outfits. Whilst Laura stunned in a chequered blue mini skirt and a matching long-sleeved top, Charlotte looked adorable in a tulle Phase Eight dress - which retails at £69 - and silver cowboy boots.

© Getty Laura and daughter Charlotte posed alongside the film's sweet duck, Gwen

Upon arrival at Leicester Square’s Vue cinema, Laura and Charlotte beamed as they posed alongside the film’s adorable duck, Gwen, before joining other guests in the foyer. There, Charlotte and many other kids were treated to several fun activities, including themed “Migration” glitter tattoos, painting, and an incredible selection of drinks and snacks.

“Such a cute movie,” Laura wrote on her Instagram alongside several photos of her and her daughter before adding that Charlotte had “loved meeting Gwen”.

© Getty Laura Tobin looked stunning in a mini blue skirt and matching top

Many other stars descended into London’s West End, including Giovanna and Tom Fletcher, who treated their three boys, Buzz, Buddy and Max, to a fun morning and Tamara Ecclestone, who proudly posed alongside her two daughters, Fifi and Serena.

The film screening was a great success with the stars and other attendees who broke into applause once the credits began to roll at the end.

© Getty Giovanna Fletcher and Tom Fletcher attended with their three sons, not pictured

What can viewers expect from the fun animated adventure? The synopsis of the film reads: “A family of ducks decides to leave the safety of a New England pond for an adventurous trip to Jamaica. However, their well-laid plans quickly go awry when they get lost and wind up in New York City. The experience soon inspires them to expand their horizons, open themselves up to new friends, and accomplish more than they ever thought possible.”