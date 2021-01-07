GMB's Ben Shephard shares his heartbreak for son Sam The Tipping Point host is a proud father of two

Ben Shephard revealed there has been some upset in his family following the latest announcement from the government. The 46-year-old Good Morning Britain star appeared on the show on Thursday with Kate Garraway, and was asked about his Christmas.

"It was just all over too quickly, and then we're back and we're all thrown into it [lockdown]," he began. "Bit of turmoil, of course, because Sam's doing his GCSEs this year – or was supposed to be doing his GCSEs – so bless him, he spent the whole of Christmas doing his revision for his mocks…"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ben Shephard shares glimpse of family's stunning Christmas preparations

"Oh, he's such a good boy!" Kate interjected. "I don't know where he gets it from," Ben joked. "Well, he gets it from his mum! He certainly doesn't get it from me."

Laughing, Kate agreed: "He gets it from Annie – you're still thinking about doing your GCSE revision!"

Ben has been married to wife Annie since 2004

Ben continued: "I have to say there's been a huge drop-off in the amount of industry at home, once that announcement was made! I just feel that it's so frustrating for anyone doing GCSEs, A-Levels and the B-Techers, that's a really complicated situation as well."

Ben has been married to wife Annie since 2004, and together they share two boys: Sam and his older brother, Jack. Speaking in October, Ben gave an insight into how his sons had coped with the first lockdown.

The couple with their boys, Jack and Sam

The Tipping Point host explained: "Jack is much smaller, but he is the emotional one and the one who will explode. Sam is a lot more gentle.

"Often, if there's anything physical, it will come from Jack. They're good mates and they’re pretty different."

Ben continued: "Having boys is like having dogs. You just need to run them every day. If they're stuck inside every day, the built-up energy is extraordinary. As long as they feel like they've been able to exercise, then I'm very content with how that comes about."

