Super Bowl 2024: when is it, halftime show performer and how to watch

Super Bowl LVIII is one of the biggest dates in the sporting calendar, where the champions from the AFC and NFC leagues will come together to battle it out for the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Taking place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, millions of people from all over the world will tune in for the huge event, which will make its debut in Sin City on February 11.

But before the game takes place, the conference championship on January 28 will decide which teams will play in the Super Bowl.

Here is everything you need to know...

© Focus On Sport Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in 2023

When is Super Bowl LVIII?

Typically the Super Bowl takes place on the first Sunday in February, however, due to an additional game in the regular NFL season, this year it will take place on February 11.

Taking place in Las Vegas, the game will start earlier than usual so that it can still fall into the prime time viewing slot on the East Coast. That means that it will start at 3:30 pm PST, 6:30 pm EST, and 11:30 pm GMT.

© Getty Images The exterior of Allegiant Stadium is seen prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight's game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium.

Which teams will play?

The conference championship on January 28 will determine the teams which will play in the Super Bowl. Currently, the Baltimore Ravens will play against the Kansas City Chiefs, while the San Francisco 49ers will go head-to-head with the Detroit Lions.

© Michael Zagaris Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers

The winners of these games will head to the Allegiant Stadium on February 11.

Who will perform at halftime?

Usher, the King of R&B, will perform the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show. With nine number-one singles, eight Grammys, and one Diamond-certified record, Usher is one of the best-selling artists of all time. Fans may already be excited to hear him perform "Yeah!", "OMG", or even "My Boo".

© Getty Images In this image released on August 2, Usher performs onstage during a taping of iHeartRadioâs Living Black 2023 Block Party in Inglewood, California.

The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the biggest gigs in the country, as the biggest stars perform on a huge stage with millions watching. In the past, the likes of Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna have taken to the stage. Some of the West Coast's finest rappers - Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar - dominated the stage with Eminem and Mary J. Blige in 2022.

Needless to say, the Super Bowl is usually a legendary slot where stars perform a medley of their hits.

Who else is performing?

Reba McEntire and Post Malone will headline the pre-game entertainment, with the country songstress singing the national anthem while Post Malone will sing "America the Beautiful". Andra Day will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" ahead of the game.

© NBC Reba McEntire will perform before the game

How to watch

The Super Bowl will be televised nationally on CBS, with Paramount+ users able to stream it. SiriusXM and WestwoodOne will be covering the game on the radio.

© CBS Photo Archive Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be commentating

Meanwhile, in the UK, it will be broadcast free-to-air on ITV1 and online via ITVX. Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch it, and TalkSport will cover the game on the radio.

Who won the Super Bowl in 2023?

© Cooper Neill Brothers Jason and Travis Kelce went head-to-head at Super Bowl LVII

Last year's Super Bowl was particularly iconic as Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs went head-to-head with brother Jason Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs won, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes being named MVP.