Helen Skelton's son is her double in impressive new photo

Helen Skelton can do it all, whether it's posing up a storm on our screens or heading out with her three children. On Thursday she shared her latest photo alongside her six-year-old son, Louis, and he was the image of his adventurous mum.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 40-year-old was captured atop rocky terrain with her middle child, who was the TV star's mini-me, both clad in climbing gear. Helen beamed at the youngster who was positioned attempting to descend the rubbly height.

The pair twinned in climbing gear

Alongside the image were the words: "Can I have half term again pls…. Crazy time of year ….. grateful for the moments in between the madness [two laughing face emojis and two heart eye emojis] #autumn #growingupfast [heart emoji].

Other photos in the update showed a whole host of snaps including her other two children, Ernie, eight, and Elsie, one. The family of four headed to Lowther Castle and were captured running toward the magnificent landmark on lush green grass.

The trio appeared to have the best halfterm

Another image showed Elsie, her blonde ponytail in tact, wearing a warm all-in-one which was vibrant pink and covered in large flowers whilst standing on a large rock.

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the sweet update. "The Adventures of the Skelton Gang happy memories to last a lifetime," one fan penned alongside a slew of complimentary emojis.

Little Elsie looked so sweet

"Beautiful photos. Your children look adorable. They have an amazing mummy," alongside a heart smiley. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Lovely photos.. you will treasure them more when you .. like me .. look back on them and remember the fun. Lots more ahead for you," alongside a red love heart emoji.

Helen shares her brood with her ex-husband, Richie Myler, the pair shocked fans in April last year when he left the family home following over eight years together. Richie has since moved on with new girlfriend, Stephanie Thirkill, and the couple welcomed a baby in April this year.

Helen opened up about the end of the relationship in her brand new book, In My Stride.

She penned: "I was in shock. I know that following break-ups, people often say they didn’t see it coming and it sounds like a cliche, but that was me." The mum-of-three also confessed she was so distraught by the split that she was unable to tell her parents at first.

As devastating as the news was, Helen explained that she refuses to delete photos of herself with her former husband for the sake of her children. "I want them to know that we loved each other, but things change and that’s OK too," she added.