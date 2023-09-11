David Muir gets fans talking with rare glimpse into personal life during time away from work

David Muir doesn't always share glimpses of his personal life away from the ABC news desk, but when he does, he almost always includes his beloved German Shorthaired Pointer, Axel.

Axel is always by the World News Tonight anchor's side, whether it's at his New York City home or his retreat upstate, and this weekend was no exception.

While the doting dog dad had a weekend of fun and dancing thanks to colleague Robin Roberts' long-awaited wedding to Amber Laign, he and Axel also got some relaxing time upstate.

Over the weekend, David, 49, took to Instagram and shared a stunning photo of Axel enjoying the fresh outdoors of David's lakeside home in the Syracuse area.

The snap captures Axel looking svelte and attentive of his surroundings, which are towering pine trees with the sunlight peeking through them.

"Always on the hunt," the dog lover wrote in his caption along the hashtag for GSP, as in German Shorthaired Pointer, and "upstate."

The comments section under the post was quickly flooded with compliments from his fellow celebrity friends and fans alike, with colleague Deborah Roberts writing: "Axel! And he's ready!!" as good friend Kelly Ripa quipped: "Lena's over here!" referring to her own pup, to which David replied: "Lena needs her upstate fix."

David's fans followed suit with: "Hi, Axel! What a beautiful day for a walk in a beautiful place," and: "Good looking pup!" as well as: "Axel is so handsome!" plus another added: "Beautiful setting! Axel looks happy."

© Instagram David looked overjoyed and dapper at Robin's wedding this weekend too

The longtime broadcast journalist purchased his home upstate, on Skaneateles Lake, for a whopping $7 million, according to records filed with the Onondaga County Clerk's office in 2019.

© Instagram The news anchor always has Axel by his side

Built in 1890, the 4,300-square foot property boasts six bedrooms, two kitchens, three bathrooms, and a stunning fireplace, offering plenty of space for him and Axel.

© Instagram Axel is a German Shorthaired Pointer

David was born in Syracuse, and grew up in Onondaga Hills. He was born to his father, Ronald Muir, and mother, Pat Mills, who divorced early on, but continued to co-parent amicably.

He also has an older sister, Rebecca Muir, who runs a farm in Borodino, New York, plus two younger half-siblings from his father's second marriage.

