Paris Hilton delivers ‘fairtytale’ family update with husband three months after welcoming second child

As Paris Hilton celebrated her husband Carter Reum's 43rd birthday, she took to posting two adorable tributes to the venture capitalist on Instagram.

The socialite shared a video in honor of her beloved's birthday, showing off their finest moments together from their wedding to their adventures. The video audio called him her 'soulmate'.

WATCH: Paris Hilton’s adorable tribute to husband Carter as he turns 43

Paris captioned the montage: "Happy Birthday to my husband and best friend, Carter! Thank you for making me feel so safe and at home and more loved than I’ve ever been loved before".

She continued: "You have truly showed me what true love feels like! You have a heart of gold and I’m so excited for all our adventures with our lil #CutesieCrew I love you more and more every day!"

© @parishilton Instagram Paris and Carter at the beach

Paris went on to include a photo carousel of the couple together at the Tribeca Film Festival where her documentary was screened, by the beach, near her DJ decks, and of course at their wedding.

Similarly she penned a heartfelt tribute to her husband, writing: "Happy Birthday my love! Every time I look in your eyes I feel like I’m home".

© @parishilton Instagram Paris and Carter at their wedding

"Everyday with you is a fairytale", she added. I am so incredibly grateful for our life together with the cutesie crew and all the adventures that await us!"

She continued: "I love you to the moon and back. Can't wait to make many more beautiful memories around the world together".

© @parishilton Instagram Carter and Paris at Tribeca Film Festival

The couple started dating back in 2019, and married two years later. The couple had known each other for 15 years before they started dating, and when Carter's sister Halle Hammond invited them both to Thanksgiving, it seemed their incredible chemistry was just palpable. Paris has said that they haven't spent a night apart from their first date.

Paris and Carter have had a busy couple of years as they became parents in 2023 to their first child together, son Phoenix Barron, via surrogate on January 16. They then welcomed a second child on November 23rd, a daughter called London.

The new mom of two revealed the news on her Instagram by sharing a snap of a pink Peter Pan collared top and cozy bottoms with in-built feet alongside the caption, “Thankful for my baby girl.”

While she has shared photos of Phoenix, the world had yet to see little London yet.