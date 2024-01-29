Calista Flockhart makes candid revelation about Harrison Ford's parenting style with son Liam

There are many ways in which Calista Flockhart is proud of her longtime husband Harrison Ford, but at the top of the list is definitely the way he has evolved as a father.

The Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans actress, 59, had only recently adopted her son Liam in 2001 when she met her future husband, now 81, at the Golden Globe Awards in January of 2002. By then, he was already a father to sons Benjamin, 57, and Willard, 54, who he shares with ex-wife Mary Marquardt, plus son Malcolm, 36, and daughter Georgia, 33, with his second wife Melissa Mathison.

22 years after their first meeting and 13 years into their marriage, the pair have looked back at when they first decided to blend their families – the Indiana Jones actor has since adopted Liam, 23 – and maintained neither kids nor their 22-year age gap was ever a deterrent.

Calista, speaking with the New York Times about her exciting comeback with the highly-anticipated Ryan Murphy show, took a moment to praise Harrison for his parenting style with Liam.

Though the father-of-five has previously lamented over how he parented his older children, citing the busyness of his career, when it came to Liam, his wife explained: "I think he was a really good father in a lot of ways, and maybe because he was on round two or round three, so he had matured and grown up and, I think, evolved into being a good father."

She endearingly maintained: "He's such a good father to his kids now. I love his kids, my stepkids."

© Getty Harrison and Calista met in 2002 and tied the knot in 2010

Harrison, looking back at when he first courted recent first-time mom Calista, said it "didn't scare me off," adding: "When I met Liam, he was just beginning to walk, and it just didn't matter to me."

Plus, he even joked: "I had four children already, and I can't count that well, so it didn't make that much difference."

© Getty The couple with son Liam

Calista then cheekily noted that it's also "because he's so immature" that she was unfazed by their 22-year age gap, though further reflecting on their marriage, she said: "We've had to work."

The Ally McBeal alum shared: "We've had our ups, we've had downs like everybody else – mostly ups, which is good – and we just stay together. He's the person that I want to call when something happens. That knee-jerk thing where I have to call Harrison."

© Getty Harrison and Calista in 2005

After the two met in January 2002, the two had their first date – with their respective agents by their side – right after the Golden Globes, at the Brentwood Bar and Grill, near where they both lived at the time.

Of the fate-defining moment, Harrison told the Times: "I lured her up to my house and we danced, and then I took her home. Make sure you put that in the story. And we've sort of been together ever since."

