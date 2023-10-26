Reese Witherspoon twins with family member - and it's not Ava!

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe, 24, are almost identical, but this week the Morning Show star twinned with a different family member – and fans were beside themselves with joy.

The 47-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a duo of ridiculously cute family photos, with Reese and her dog, Minnie Pearl, wearing matching blue and white striped sweaters.

Sharing that they're wearing garments from her Draper James collection, Reese captioned the cute photos: "Matching sweaters with my pup?!?! The @draperjames x @thefoggydog collection is everything this dog lady has ever dreamed of."

Fans lapped up the adorable photos, commenting: "Precious. Goals," and: "Twinnies, so adorable."

A third wrote: "You are such a cutie!! The pup too."

The photos see Reese's trademark blonde hair look delightfully undone, framing her face as she lifts Minnie Pearl into the air. Reese is sitting in her backyard, with pumpkins surrounding her chair, proving she's ready to get into the Halloween spirit.

Not content with twinning with Ava and Minnie Pearl, recent photos of Reese and Ryan Phillippe's son Deacon proved that he looks just like his famous family too.

Reese shared photos of Deacon in honor of his 20th birthday, and fans rushed to say how much he looks like his mom. "Another mini Reese," one wrote, with another adding: "He looks even more like you than Ava!"

"I thought it was Reese for a moment. Her genes are so strong. Your kids are your doubles," a third wrote.

Reese's youngest son, Tennessee, who she shares with her ex Jim Toth, turned 11 years old in September, looks less like the actress, perhaps sharing more genes with his father.

Writing a dedication to her youngest child in honour of his birthday, Reese said: "I love your curiosity, your endless energy and your playful sense of humor. Every day you make me think more about the world around us and dream even bigger."

When they split in March this year, Reese and Jim released a statement noting that Tennessee remained their priority. "Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," insisting they were committed to co-parenting him.

The couple's divorce filing came only a week after they announced their separation on social media, just two days before their 12-year wedding anniversary.

