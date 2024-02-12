Richard Branson, 73, 'very lucky' after suffering nasty bike crash

Richard Branson has posted photos of his injuries following a nasty bike crash, marking his third in a matter of years. Despite the 73-year-old billionaire detailing some of his wounds, which included a hematoma, he reassured fans he was "very lucky" that he didn't suffer more serious injuries.

Wearing a red helmet, Richard sported scrapes along his arm, while his friend held gauze to his chin to stop the blood dripping onto his white T-shirt.

"Took quite a big tumble while cycling in Virgin Gorda a little while ago! I hit a pothole and crashed hard, resulting in another hematoma on my hip and a nasty cut elbow, but amazingly nothing broken. We were cycling with Alex Wilson, who fell after me, but thankfully he was ok as well. I’m counting myself very lucky, and thankful for keeping myself active and healthy. After all, the brave may not live forever but the cautious do not live at all!"

The Virgin Group co-founder was inundated with support, with many followers wishing him well and hoping for a speedy recovery.

This is not the first time seasoned cyclist Richard has been involved in a bike accident. In 2016, he tore several ligaments while riding in the Virgin Strive Challenge in Leverick Bay, and in 2021, he suffered a "colossal" crash after his brakes failed during a charity race across the British Virgin Islands.

Richard explained the details of the second crash on his blog, stating that he had opted in to an extra 15 kilometres on the bike to challenge himself mentally and physically.

"I was navigating a steep corner, with a massive cliff drop to my left, a car coming up the hill, and my fellow Striver, Felix Stellmaszek, in front of me passing the car. I pulled on both of my brakes, but they didn’t respond," he began.

After crashing "hard" into Felix, he added: "We both fell off our bikes and our heads and bodies slammed into the concrete road. There is no question that wearing helmets saved our lives – not the first time that has been the case.

"We both lay flat out on the road as the rest of the team gathered around us. I stayed still, hoping I hadn’t broken my back or paralysed myself. Slowly, I moved my limbs and was relieved they responded. Thankfully, Felix was ok too."

Richard said he was left with "severe cuts and bruises" and "a massive hematoma on my leg" but was thankful it wasn't a worse outcome.

The businessman has admitted that his fitness regime often includes a mix of sports including tennis, kitesurfing, swimming and paddle boarding, but cycling seems to be where he has been most accident-prone. Regardless, Richard continues to prioritise exercise, stating: "I wouldn't be able to achieve all the things I was trying to achieve in my life if I wasn't at the peak of fitness."

