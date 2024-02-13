BBC Radio star Steve Wright dies aged 69 – tributes pour in

Steve Wright, the BBC DJ credited with introducing the 'zoo format' to British radio, which focuses on the craziness of its presenters, has died at the age of 69.

The presenter died on Monday, with a statement from the family reading: "It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright. In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard.

"Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK's most enduring and popular radio personalities. As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time."

Steve first started at the BBC in 1980, and began fronting his show, Steve Wright in the Afternoon in 1981, with the show running up until 1993. The popular show was rebooted in 1999, and he continued presenting it up until 2022, where he closed out his final show with Radio Ga Ga.

This wasn't the end of Steve's radio career and at the time of his death, he was the face of Pick of the Pops.

Celebrity tributes have poured in for the veteran presenter, with Tony Blackburn taking to X, formerly Twitter, to write: "I am so sad that my dear friend Steve Wright has passed away. He was a great broadcaster and we just loved one another’s company. I was shocked at the news and will miss him terribly."

The BBC's director-general, Tim Davie, said: "All of us at the BBC are heartbroken to hear this terribly sad news. Steve was a truly wonderful broadcaster who has been a huge part of so many of our lives over many decades.

"He was the ultimate professional – passionate about the craft of radio and deeply in touch with his listeners. This was deservedly recognised in the New Year Honours list with his MBE for services to radio. No-one had more energy to deliver shows that put a smile on audiences' faces. They loved him deeply. We are thinking of Steve and his family and will miss him terribly."

Comedian David Baddiel added: "Sad to hear about Steve Wright - his Radio 2 show was always fun to be on, and he was brilliant at what he did," while Piers Morgan penned: "RIP Steve Wright, 69. One of Britain's greatest ever radio broadcasters. A brilliantly creative, funny, warm, intelligent, hard-working & energetic man. Absolutely loved him, on and off air. So sad to hear this news. Thanks for all the wonderful entertainment, Steve."

Steve leaves behind two children Tom and Lucy.