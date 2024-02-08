Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos deliver heartbreaking 'personal' news on Live!

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos paused their broadcast on Wednesday to deliver an emotional update.

Just ahead of the first commercial on Live! Kelly took the opportunity to steer away from topic to make a "personal" announcement.

In the video below, Kelly takes a serious tone as she pays tribute to someone very special.

The popular TV host revealed their dear friend, Albert Bianchini, had lost his father, Ron.

Kelly said that if you knew Ron you were "the luckiest person on earth" and confirmed he had passed away after a long illness.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa paid tribute to her friend who passed away

As she continued her message she revealed Ron had "waited until all of his grandchildren and children were there in the room" before he slipped away.

The pair thanked the audience for allowing them the moment to send their support and love to the Bianchini family.

Kelly then took to Instagram to share a photo of her and Ron on the beach. In the image, Kelly was on her knees turning up his trousers.

She wrote: "RIP to the great Ron Bianchini. The man wore full clothing to the beach, so you know he's in a tux in heaven," and added a praying hands emoji before tagging Ron's son.

Albert features on Kelly's podcast and his own message for his father on social media.

© Getty Images Kelly and Mark paid tribute to Ron on-air

Alongside a childhood photo with his dad, he wrote: "I felt this close to my Dad every day of our 50+ years together. And for him to have me, Ronald, Peter, Christine and his wife Elaine with him today when he passed, all telling him we loved him, will be a defining moment in all of our lives.

"If there’s one thing I know about those family members who have passed before him … the welcome party in heaven is of epic proportions."

© Getty They offered their support to Ron's family

Ron was clearly a much-loved man as comments poured in with loved ones writing: "Your dad was a wonderful man. Sending hugs to the whole family," and, "We have so many fond memories of your dad at the family reunions. Playing softball with the kids and the joy he would bring, especially when playing all the Italian music. Rest easy Ron."

