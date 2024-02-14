Carrie Johnson shares special family photos of half-term holiday with children from Somerset staycation

Carrie Johnson and her brood have been having a wonderful half-term holiday in Somerset and on Tuesday, the mother-of-three shared a slew of photos from their special family break.

Taking to her Instagram account Carrie documented the picturesque beach-side landscape and cobblestone streets as well as adorable photos of her children, Wilfred, three, Romy, two, and baby Frank.

Romy and Wifred appeared to have a lovely time

"Typical British half-term hols so far. It’s rained, the sun has come out for five mins and then it’s rained again. But this rainbow gave us such joy on the beach in Somerset today," Carrie penned alongside a sweet photo of her eldest donning a blue bomber suit whilst gazing into the sunshine.

One photo saw Wilfred donning the electric blue number in a sweet sibling photo with his sister who was also wearing a cosy suit. Hers was a sweet lilac number with she paired with orange Wellington boots adorned with bears' faces.

The family of five visted a stately home

Both Wilfred and Romy wrapped up in cosy winter hats, Wilfred's a vibrant green, his sisters, cream, adorned with smiley faces and a multicolour pom pom on the top.

Other sweet moments saw Romy admiring a wall full of sweets in a sweet shop.

Romy was pictured admiring a wall of sweets

Carrie oozed glamour in a leopard print coat as she walked along the beach holding her son's hand, carrying baby Frank on her front. She paired the on-trend piece with a pair of black flared jeans, a pair of Converse, and black sunglasses. She let her blonde hair cascade down her back, blowing in the wind.

During their trip, the family appeared to visit a stately home and enjoyed pancakes for breakfast which for Romy were, of course, Peppa Pig-shaped. Wilfred's were impressively shaped like a tractor.

Carrie shares her three children with her husband and former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. The family-of-five live in a beautiful county home, Brightwell Manor, in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, Oxfordshire.

The lavish abode boasts a vast garden complete with a duck pond and a family of ducks. The £3.8 million home is 400 years old and still has the original moat wrapped around it on three sides.