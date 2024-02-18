Taylor Swift sends fans wild in Melbourne with heartfelt declaration: 'You're the love of my life'

Taylor Swift has left an indelible mark on Melbourne, expressing her profound affection for the city during her electrifying Eras Tour at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

On a Sunday night that will be etched in the memories of her fans forever, Taylor stood before a sea of 96,000 adoring fans, marveling at the sheer magnitude of her audience.

"Some stadium girl math for you … 96,000 people the first night, 96,000 people the second night. 96,000 people tonight. Those are all the biggest shows I've ever played on a tour, and you did it three times," she said, her voice brimming with gratitude.

"The math is that it’s 288,000 people in three nights, Melbourne. You are the love of my life."

© Graham Denholm/TAS24 A young fan reacts after receiving a hat from Taylor Swift at Melbourne Cricket Ground

Melbourne reciprocated this love, showering Swift with a minute-long standing ovation, a gesture that moved the singer to her core.

"That's unforgettable for me, I'll never forget it," she declared, visibly touched by the overwhelming response.

© Graham Denholm/TAS24 Taylor performed to a massive crowd in Melbourne

This heartfelt exchange between Taylor and her Melbourne fans highlighted the deep connection she shares with her audience, a bond that transcends the music itself.

The Melbourne leg of the Eras Tour was not without its unique surprises, further cementing Taylor's special relationship with the city.

Fans across the globe expressed their envy on social media as Melbourne was treated to an extraordinary mashup of Taylor’s hits Getaway Car, The Other Side of the Door, and August.

© Graham Denholm/TAS24 Taylor Swift declares her love in Melbourne

The global Swiftie community buzzed with excitement and a touch of jealousy, humorously questioning what inspired such an exclusive performance for Melbourne.

In an unexpected turn, Taylor also announced a world-first addition to The Tortured Poets Department, introducing a new song titled The Bolter, exclusively to her Melbourne audience.

This revelation only added to the sense of privilege felt by those in attendance, sparking further discussion among the international fan base.

Amidst the excitement, a heartwarming story emerged from the crowd outside the MCG. A generous fan, unable to stay for the entire concert, gifted their ticket to a ticketless fan waiting outside, allowing them to experience the magic of Taylor’s performance firsthand. This act of kindness exemplified the spirit of the Swiftie community, showcasing their unwavering support and love for one another.

© Ezra Shaw Taylor Swift with her beau Travis Kelce

As Tayloy’s Eras Tour continues to mesmerize fans around the world, the phenomenon of Taylor-gating has emerged, with fans gathering outside venues to celebrate their shared love for Swift's music, despite not having tickets.

The MCG issued reminders about the rules for such gatherings, emphasizing the importance of safety and respect for all attendees.

With Taylor set to captivate Sydney next, the anticipation is palpable. The pop star's four upcoming shows promise to be unforgettable,

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.