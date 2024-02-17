Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce 'crossed a line' during physical altercation, says Jason Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs may have won the 2024 Super Bowl but it was a disappointing night for Travis Kelce, who found himself embroiled in controversy following a physical altercation with his coach Andy Reid. And now, Travis' brother Jason Kelce, a Philadelphia Eagles player, has criticized his brother's action, calling him out for his "over the top" behavior that "crossed a line".

"You crossed the line. I think we can both agree on that,” Jason said on the latest episode of their podcast, New Heights.

"Let’s be honest, the yelling in his face, too, is over the top. I think there are better ways to handle this, retrospectively."

Travis Kelce has physical altercation with Chiefs coach Andy Reid

Younger brother Travis, 34, acknowledged that he had overstepped, admitting that when on the sidelines he "can’t get that fired up," and that "bumping coach and it’s getting him off balance and stuff" is inappropriate.

The moment was caught on camera during the second quarter of the game, which saw the Chiefs up against the San Francisco 49ers. At the time the Chiefs were trailing, and Travis was seen marching over to Andy, shouting in his face and grabbing his arm which left the coach off balance and stumbling backwards.

"He caught me off balance," Andy later told the press. "I wasn’t watching. He was really coming over (and saying), 'Just put me in, I’ll score. I’ll score.' So, that’s really what it was. I love that. It’s not the first time. I appreciate him."

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl 25-22 in overtime. There was a joyous celebration on the field that saw Taylor Swift join Travis' mom and dad, Donna and Ed, as well as Jason, to congratulate Travis.

Taylor, Travis and Jason then later joined his Chiefs teammates including Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany for the after party at the Wynn's XS nightclub - as well as Taylor's mom and dad Andrea and Scott Swift.

Their celebratory night was full of loved-up moments and sweet gestures, starting off with the 'Cruel Summer' singer heading into the festivities wearing her beau's glittering, custom Amiri jacket, matching with his own trousers.

They were later caught on camera dancing and singing along to her hits including 'Love Story' and 'You Belong with Me'.