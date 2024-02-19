John Travolta shares glimpse into modest birthday celebrations with children - but it's his son Ben who steals the show

John Travolta was surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday as he marked a milestone birthday - 70!

The Grease actor took to Instagram to share several snippets from his day with his loyal fans, and it looked like it was just perfect.

John posted a lovely clip of himself sitting at the table with a lit birthday cake, while his beloved dog Peanut joined in to lick his nose while he tucked into a slice.

VIDEO: John Travolta's son Ben makes his dad proud on his birthday

Another video posted by the Hollywood star featured his son Ben, 13, hitting the slopes and impressing his dad with his skiing skills.

"This was my favorite birthday gift today. Seeing my son Ben ski to a new level! I’m so proud of him," John wrote in the caption alongside the video - which can be viewed above.

John Travolta is one proud dad

John and his children are incredibly close, and his daughter Ella, 23, paid a heartfelt tribute to her famous father on her own Instagram account.

The talented actress and singer posted a throwback picture of the pair sitting at the table when she was a little girl. In the caption, she wrote: "Happy Birthday to the man who is always by my side and who is always bringing light and beauty into this world. I love you to the moon and back."

The Grease star shared photos of his low-key birthday celebrations

Clearly touched by his daughter's words, John replied: "And I always will be Ella my baby girl." John's children are everything to him, especially since the heartbreaking losses his family have endured.

In the space of 20 years, both John's son Jett, and his wife Kelly Preston, passed away. Jett died in January 2009 aged just 16, after having a seizure and hitting his head in a bathtub.

John with his beloved family pet dog, Peanut

Kelly, meanwhile, secretly battled breast cancer, with her devastated family announcing her untimely death in July 2020.

While it appears John and his children are currently in colder climates skiing, they live for the majority of the year in a beautiful home in Florida.

John Travolta and Ben adopted Peanut after the 2022 Oscars

Since their family's losses, the home has been even more of a sanctuary for them, and subtle decorations throughout the property have created a space of calm for them all. Homes expert, James Mellan Matulewicz, CEO & Creative Director at Bobbi Beck, spoke to HELLO! last year about what makes John's family home so special for the family.

Unlike many celebrity homes, it has a lot of personal touches and home comforts.

John Travolta with his children Ella and Ben

He explained: "Many celebrity properties can end up feeling more like adverts for hotel rooms, where designer aesthetics can dominate so much that the house ends up feeling impersonal. This is something that the Travolta family has managed to avoid in their Florida estate, which is quite clearly a sanctuary that prioritises home comforts over aesthetics."

The property features a lot of lavish features too, including a swimming pool, gym, and its own airport and landing strip.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.